How New York City’s Delmonico’s Changed the Way Americans Dine

You don’t eat at Delmonico’s. You dine. Located in New York City’s financial district, Delmonico’s introduced the concept of fine dining to America when it opened in 1837. It was the first restaurant to have niceties like tablecloths and printed menus. Billy Oliva, the executive chef, shares Delmonico’s storied history and tells us about some of the popular dishes invented at this legendary restaurant—including eggs benedict and baked Alaska.



