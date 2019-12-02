GBSLogoWithName
How New York City’s Delmonico’s Changed the Way Americans Dine

You don’t eat at Delmonico’s. You dine. Located in New York City’s financial district, Delmonico’s introduced the concept of fine dining to America when it opened in 1837. It was the first restaurant to have niceties like tablecloths and printed menus. Billy Oliva, the executive chef, shares Delmonico’s storied history and tells us about some of the popular dishes invented at this legendary restaurant—including eggs benedict and baked Alaska.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.



Welcome to the New York City edition of our newest series, “City Roots.” We’re going old school in the city that never sleeps. Join us in paying homage to the New York institutions that have stood the test of time.

Location

New York, NY, USA

