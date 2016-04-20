GBSLogoWithName
Video
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space

With a unique design that creates the illusion of infinite books, the Yangzhou Zhongshuge library is a story lover’s paradise. Located in Yangzhou, China, the library contains black mirror floors, which are meant to mimic mirages—a subtle reference to the city’s many canals and waterways. Arched glass ceilings and flowing patterns represent the connection between people and books. Complete with soft lighting, these design elements give the space an otherworldly, fantastical vibe. Zhongshuge cherishes Yangzhou’s history, while embracing the future head-on by creating a space for the next generation of readers to thrive.

Culture
Adventures

Location

Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China

On September 20, 2019, millions of students skipped school to urge world leaders to take action on climate change. This is the story of three of them.
Fan Zheng’an learned the ancient art of shadow puppetry as a child. He’s still at it nearly 70 years later.
