Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

Golf isn't known for being a forgiving game, and the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida is notorious for being one of the toughest par-3s on the PGA Tour. So what happens when golfer after golfer shanks their tee shot into the "drink" (aka the pond)? That, ladies and gentlemen, is where Gordon Davis comes in.

