Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
3:00

2.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race

3.
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
2:22

3.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

4.
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3:15

4.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

5.
These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
4:23

5.These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team

6.
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
7:31

6.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans

7.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

7.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

8.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

8.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

9.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

9.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

10.
Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
2:18

10.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City

11.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

11.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

12.
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
2:56

12.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera

13.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

13.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

14.
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
4:00

14.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison

15.
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
2:39

15.How Falconry Shaped the English Language

16.
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
2:12

16.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker

17.
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
2:07

17.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

18.
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
2:34

18.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

19.
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
1:51

19.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory

20.
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
2:51

20.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club

21.
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
2:46

21.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need

22.
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
2:20

22.The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry

23.
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
3:25

23.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew

24.
Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
2:51

24.Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police

25.
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
2:56

25.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

Golf isn't known for being a forgiving game, and the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida is notorious for being one of the toughest par-3s on the PGA Tour. So what happens when golfer after golfer shanks their tee shot into the "drink" (aka the pond)? That, ladies and gentlemen, is where Gordon Davis comes in.

Special thanks to TPC Sawgrass and Tokens & Icons.

Location

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
Up Next
3:00
Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
Up Next
4:23
These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
Up Next
7:31
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
2:18
Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
2:56
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
2:39
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
Up Next
2:12
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
1:51
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
3:25
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
Up Next
2:51
Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea

Related Stories

Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
2:37
Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
Up Next
2:59
A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
14:38
FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
Jahmani Swanson Is the ‘Michael Jackson of Dwarf Basketball’
Up Next
3:00
Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
Up Next
2:14
The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
2:24
At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
Up Next
3:18
The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
2:12
Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
Up Next
3:20
Pride on the Rugby Pitch
Up Next
1:52
The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
Up Next
9:06
Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
41:10
The Risk Takers

Recommended Playlists

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Play Her Way

5 videos | 14 min

Asian Pacific American Heritage

8 videos | 30 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN