One Woman’s Quest to Become the Fastest Bicyclist on Earth

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
No Trophies, Only Glory: The Race of Gentlemen
2:23

2.No Trophies, Only Glory: The Race of Gentlemen

3.
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
1:46

3.Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy

4.
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
4:38

4.A Cycling Guide Through Dubai

5.
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
3:17

5.Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best

6.
Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
1:57

6.Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing

7.
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
4:25

7.A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement

8.
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
2:41

8.The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker

9.
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
3:10

9. Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming

10.
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
2:40

10.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf

11.
Ride a Wooden Bike Down the Swiss Alps
3:07

11.Ride a Wooden Bike Down the Swiss Alps

12.
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
3:18

12.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa

13.
This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
3:04

13.This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion

14.
Step Into Your Power With Fitness Phenomenon Robin Arzon
2:54

14.Step Into Your Power With Fitness Phenomenon Robin Arzon

15.
For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
3:12

15.For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative

16.
Biking to Protect Guatemala’s Rainforest
1:40

16.Biking to Protect Guatemala’s Rainforest

17.
Hard Ship | Coming December 1
1:22

17.Hard Ship | Coming December 1

18.
How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
15:17

18.How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film

19.
Racing Sidecar with the Motocross Bros
2:56

19.Racing Sidecar with the Motocross Bros

20.
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
2:47

20.Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team

21.
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
2:46

21.How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need

22.
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
4:39

22.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

23.
Try to Keep Up With America’s Oldest Female BMX Racer
3:21

23.Try to Keep Up With America’s Oldest Female BMX Racer

24.
Megavalanche: Braving the World's Longest Downhill Bike Race
1:52

24.Megavalanche: Braving the World's Longest Downhill Bike Race

25.
Extreme Unicycling
2:13

25.Extreme Unicycling

One Woman’s Quest to Become the Fastest Bicyclist on Earth

Denise Mueller-Korenek lives life fast. Drafting behind a motor vehicle zipping across Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats well in excess of 150 miles per hour on a bicycle… Racing is not for the faint of heart. She is out to beat the paced bicycle land speed record set by Fred Rompelberg in 1995—an astonishing 167 miles per hour. Mueller-Korenek’s coach, cycling legend John Howard, is confident in her abilities. He has known Mueller-Korenek since she was a teenage bicycle racing prodigy, destined for the Olympics. Then, one day, she walked away from her bike, taking a break from racing for more than two decades to work and raise a family. Now, does she have what it takes to get back in the saddle and become the fastest bicyclist on Earth? We followed the athlete through her last month of training for the feat, all the way to Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats to witness her historic attempt.

Profiles

Location

Bonneville Salt Flats, Utah

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:23
No Trophies, Only Glory: The Race of Gentlemen
Up Next
1:46
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
Up Next
3:17
Sky Racing: Competitive Paragliding With the World’s Best
Up Next
1:57
Penny Farthing Racing is Still a Thing
Up Next
4:25
A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
Up Next
2:41
The World’s Best Blind Mountain Biker
Up Next
3:10
Smashing Stereotypes in Synchronized Swimming
Up Next
2:40
It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
Up Next
3:07
Ride a Wooden Bike Down the Swiss Alps
Up Next
3:18
The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
Up Next
3:04
This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
Up Next
2:54
Step Into Your Power With Fitness Phenomenon Robin Arzon
Up Next
3:12
For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
Up Next
1:40
Biking to Protect Guatemala’s Rainforest
Up Next
1:22
Hard Ship | Coming December 1
Up Next
15:17
How Sweet the Sound That Gave This Sight to Me | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:56
Racing Sidecar with the Motocross Bros
Up Next
2:47
Riding Through Oakland with the Original Scraper Bike Team
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
4:39
The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:21
Try to Keep Up With America’s Oldest Female BMX Racer
Up Next
1:52
Megavalanche: Braving the World's Longest Downhill Bike Race
Up Next
2:13
Extreme Unicycling

Related Stories

Up Next
7:20
These Ice Swimmers Battle Frozen Death with Every Stroke | That's Amazing
Up Next
4:06
Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
Up Next
41:00
Artists of Our Natural World
Up Next
3:18
This 15-Year-Old Beat a Rare Disease to Become a Competitive Cyclist
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:31
The Teenage Women Changing the Face of Boxing
Up Next
2:25
Like Volleyball With Your Feet: The Korean Sport of Jokgu
Up Next
2:27
Creating Community With Spain’s All-Female Cricket Team
Up Next
2:49
These Kung Fu Nuns Break Bricks With Their Bare Hands
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Up Next
3:45
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
Up Next
1:50
Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
2:24
Breaking the Fast at the World’s Largest Iftar
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
2:07
Cruising Melbourne's Canopies With A Chainsaw
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
3:02
Refugee Hoops in America’s Heartland
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
3:45
Surviving the Race From Hell
Up Next
1:57
The Rickshaw Driver Starting a Revolution

Recommended Playlists

Asian Pacific American Heritage

9 videos | 32 min

If You Build It ...

9 videos | 23 min

The Wild World of Plants

8 videos | 22 min

Discovering the Magic of Colombia

3 videos | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
3:19
Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
Up Next
2:39
Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
Up Next
3:00
Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
4:05
Growing Coffee In the Shadow of a Volcano
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
2:35
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
5:31
The Master of Paper Props
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:11
Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
Up Next
3:02
Singing Without Sound: This Musician Uses Vibrations In The Ground To Sing
Up Next
1:32
Tale of Tall Boy: The Origin of the Inflatable Man
Up Next
2:00
Welcome to One of the World’s Largest Model Train Sets
Up Next
4:14
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN