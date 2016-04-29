The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat

Start humming the opening theme to Nickelodeon's classic “Doug,” and any self-respecting 90s kid will surely join right in. Fred Newman, the man behind the doo-doo-doo's, didn't just give his improvised snap-and-pop to the show's theme and soundscape, though: he was also the voice of Skeeter, Porkchop, Mr. Dink, and the lead singer of the Beets. Having also worked on "Gremlins," "Harry and the Hendersons," and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," Fred is a true legend of the voiceover game. His advice after a lifetime of making sounds? "Whatever makes you weird, go there and pursue that." Thanks, Fred. We salute you.

