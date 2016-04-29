GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Sound of the Funny: The Vocal Chord Wiz Behind ‘Doug’s’ Theme Beat

Start humming the opening theme to Nickelodeon's classic “Doug,” and any self-respecting 90s kid will surely join right in. Fred Newman, the man behind the doo-doo-doo's, didn't just give his improvised snap-and-pop to the show's theme and soundscape, though: he was also the voice of Skeeter, Porkchop, Mr. Dink, and the lead singer of the Beets. Having also worked on "Gremlins," "Harry and the Hendersons," and "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," Fred is a true legend of the voiceover game. His advice after a lifetime of making sounds? "Whatever makes you weird, go there and pursue that." Thanks, Fred. We salute you.

Click here to explore more of Fred Newman's original sounds and voices from “Doug.”

Location

United States

Full Map

Snack Like It’s 1999

Still craving the sugary sweet cereals you ate when you were a kid in the ’90s? We found where you can still buy them. Relive the sweet memories.

