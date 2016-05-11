Quantcast
Video
Livin’ the Dream With YouTube’s Most Popular Treasure Hunter

Jake Koehler is a pretty regular dude. He loves surfing, fishing, freediving and hanging out at the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia. Jake's found a lot of cool stuff on his dives, from GoPros and iPhones lost by rafters to knives and pistols. Jake started filming his adventures, and his river treasure hunting videos have really taken off. His YouTube channel has 3.2 MILLION subscribers, and he's been able to make diving and creating his videos a full-time job. Not too shabby for a day on the river, right?

