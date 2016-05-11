Livin’ the Dream With YouTube’s Most Popular Treasure Hunter

2.For Montana’s ‘Antlerman,’ an Endless Hunt
3.The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
4.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
5.The Lone Lookout: The Man Protecting Montana’s Forests
6.Who Needs Roads When You Can Cruise Through Canals?
7.Pizza Around the World, From Mexico to Nepal
8.One Man’s Trash Is Another Man's Gym
9.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
10.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
11.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
12.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
13.This Meteorologist Teaches Floridians about Climate Change
14.The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
15.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
16.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
17.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
18.The Fine Art of Rock Balancing | That’s Amazing
19.Sacred Hills: Preserving Lakota Sioux Culture in South Dakota
20.How the Shark Dancer Is Saving Sharks In the Bahamas
21.Shipwreck Diving in Dubai’s Emerald Waters
22.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
23.This Peruvian Farmer Grows Over 400 Varieties of Potatoes
24.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
25.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Jake Koehler is a pretty regular dude. He loves surfing, fishing, freediving and hanging out at the Chattahoochee River in Columbus, Georgia. Jake's found a lot of cool stuff on his dives, from GoPros and iPhones lost by rafters to knives and pistols. Jake started filming his adventures, and his river treasure hunting videos have really taken off. His YouTube channel has 3.2 MILLION subscribers, and he's been able to make diving and creating his videos a full-time job. Not too shabby for a day on the river, right?
10 videos | 25 min
3 videos | 8 min
2 videos | 7 min
5 videos | 14 min