An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
1:28

2.The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru

3.
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
6:24

3.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan

4.
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
8:35

4.A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco

5.
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
1:00

5.Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood

6.
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
2:21

6.Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight

7.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

7.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

8.
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
1:48

8.Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City

9.
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
3:39

9.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats

10.
A Train Runs Through It: Thailand’s Railway Market
2:03

10.A Train Runs Through It: Thailand’s Railway Market

11.
Worth a Thousand Words
3:30

11.Worth a Thousand Words

12.
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
2:53

12.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

13.
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
2:21

13.The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter

14.
Surviving the Race from Hell
3:47

14.Surviving the Race from Hell

15.
Step Through the Largest Book in the World
1:17

15.Step Through the Largest Book in the World

16.
Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
4:05

16.Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone

17.
Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
4:03

17.Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation

18.
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
2:28

18.The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots

19.
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
1:34

19.Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

20.
The Castle That Melts
7:49

20.The Castle That Melts

21.
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
1:17

21.In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks

22.
Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres
1:00

22.Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres

23.
Living Afloat On Man-Made Islands
1:51

23.Living Afloat On Man-Made Islands

24.
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
2:59

24.How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

25.
The Valley of 2,000 Temples
1:17

25.The Valley of 2,000 Temples

An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present

Paula Wilson is exploring the Peruvian Andes. Wilson, a mixed-media artist, finds inspiration from everywhere: from the bustling streets of Cusco to the glistening fields in the Sacred Valley to the stunning salt pools at Maras. As she travels, she is constantly sketching the people, landscapes, everything she sees. Wilson has long been fascinated by ancient Incan civilization and the dense visual iconography of the artwork and patterns. Back home at her studio in New Mexico, Wilson creates a new work of art inspired by her travel experience.

Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

Lima, Peru

Full Map
Up Next
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
Up Next
1:28
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
6:24
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Up Next
8:35
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
Up Next
1:00
Bukchon Hanok Village: Seoul’s Aristocratic Neighborhood
Up Next
2:21
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
Up Next
1:48
Harvesting Guitars From the Bones of New York City
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
Up Next
2:03
A Train Runs Through It: Thailand’s Railway Market
The Woman Who Invented Emojis
Up Next
3:30
Worth a Thousand Words
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:21
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
athletes, marathon, race, sports, james sullivan, cartoon, speed, cuba
Up Next
3:47
Surviving the Race from Hell
Up Next
1:17
Step Through the Largest Book in the World
arolsen archives, arolsen, holocaust, ancestry
Up Next
4:05
Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
cherokee, trail, hiking, native american
Up Next
4:03
Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
Up Next
2:28
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
1:17
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
Up Next
1:00
Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres
Up Next
1:51
Living Afloat On Man-Made Islands
Up Next
2:59
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration
Up Next
1:17
The Valley of 2,000 Temples

Related Stories

Up Next
1:23
Paint the Town Peaceful
Up Next
1:14
A Medieval Abbey Trapped by Tides and Time
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:22
Enter This 700-Year-Old Temple of Colors
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
1:34
Enter the Cave of Glowing Worms
Up Next
1:19
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
Up Next
1:28
Golden Chapel, Gilded Achievement: Welcome to the Capilla del Rosario
Up Next
2:28
The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
Up Next
2:22
A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
Up Next
1:26
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
Up Next
1:30
Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
Up Next
1:46
Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
1:32
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
Up Next
3:35
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
1:52
The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
Up Next
1:34
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
Up Next
1:20
A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth
Up Next
1:17
When in France, Think Small
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
2:48
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing

Recommended Playlists

A Salute to the Brave

5 videos | 15 min

CJ McCollum: Mentoring the Next Generation

4 videos | 13 min

Gute Reise

4 videos | 10 min

Dreaming of Africa

2 videos | 5 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Paper artist Felix Semper travels to Spain to reconnect with his heritage.
Up Next
5:23
An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain
Up Next
1:25
Visit the London Park Most Locals Don’t Even Know About
Up Next
5:31
In Rome, a Sculptor Learns from the Masters
Up Next
1:27
Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
La Chaux-de-Fonds is the beating heart of the Swiss watchmaking industry
Up Next
3:53
The City Where the World’s Priciest Watches Are Made
Journey Through Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
Up Next
1:33
Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
Up Next
6:24
An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
Up Next
1:40
The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
Up Next
1:15
A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
Up Next
11:17
In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
Up Next
8:34
An Olympic Runner Connects with Her Family and Her Sport in Greece
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
Up Next
1:28
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
Up Next
1:28
The Ancient Salt Pans of Peru
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:26
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:36
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
Up Next
8:35
A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Up Next
1:25
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
1:43
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Bali’s Temple in the Sea
Up Next
1:47
Bali’s Temple in the Sea

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN