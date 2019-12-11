An Artist Draws on Peru’s Past and Present

Paula Wilson is exploring the Peruvian Andes. Wilson, a mixed-media artist, finds inspiration from everywhere: from the bustling streets of Cusco to the glistening fields in the Sacred Valley to the stunning salt pools at Maras. As she travels, she is constantly sketching the people, landscapes, everything she sees. Wilson has long been fascinated by ancient Incan civilization and the dense visual iconography of the artwork and patterns. Back home at her studio in New Mexico, Wilson creates a new work of art inspired by her travel experience.



Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.