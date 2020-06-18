Dubai’s Nature Reserve in the Desert

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Shipwreck Diving in Dubai’s Emerald Waters
1:00

2.Shipwreck Diving in Dubai’s Emerald Waters

3.
Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai
1:00

3.Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai

4.
Sails, Sweat and Sea: Hand-building the World's Biggest Dhow
4:05

4.Sails, Sweat and Sea: Hand-building the World's Biggest Dhow

5.
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
4:41

5.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

6.
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
4:27

6.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai

7.
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
4:51

7.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

8.
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
4:10

8.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

9.
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
5:15

9.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai

10.
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
4:02

10.The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai

11.
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
4:38

11.A Cycling Guide Through Dubai

12.
Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
5:28

12.Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief

13.
Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker
3:57

13.Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker

14.
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
5:06

14.Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes

15.
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
1:00

15.Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní

16.
Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres
1:00

16.Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres

17.
Five Natural Wonders to Visit in the Dominican Republic
5:47

17. Five Natural Wonders to Visit in the Dominican Republic

18.
Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis
2:42

18. Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis

19.
Go-Kart Racing With the Emirati Speed Sisters
3:04

19.Go-Kart Racing With the Emirati Speed Sisters

20.
Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
2:41

20.Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ

21.
Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai
2:56

21.Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai

22.
Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver
3:40

22.Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver

23.
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
3:02

23.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert

24.
Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad
2:33

24.Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad

25.
The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
2:33

25.The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai

Dubai’s Nature Reserve in the Desert

Newsletter: Climb beautifully designed observation towers discover a wide variety of diverse wildlife that thrives in Dubai’s desert nature reserve, then visit the Al Marmoom Bedouin Camp to enjoy delectable Emirati cuisine and cultural performances as the sun sets over the dunes.

This Great Big Story is by Visit Dubai.

Location

Al Marmoom Reserve, Dubai

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
1:00
Shipwreck Diving in Dubai’s Emerald Waters
Up Next
1:00
Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai
Up Next
4:05
Sails, Sweat and Sea: Hand-building the World's Biggest Dhow
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
4:02
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
Up Next
5:28
Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
Up Next
3:57
Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
sand dunes, Dominican Republic, Bani, Caribbean, sandboard, sand, ocean
Up Next
1:00
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
Up Next
1:00
Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres
Up Next
5:47
Five Natural Wonders to Visit in the Dominican Republic
Up Next
2:42
Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis
Up Next
3:04
Go-Kart Racing With the Emirati Speed Sisters
Up Next
2:41
Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
Up Next
2:56
Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai
Up Next
3:40
Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
2:33
Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad
Up Next
2:33
The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai

Related Stories

Up Next
2:30
Hanging Ten With Dubai’s Tight-Knit Surfing Community
Up Next
2:32
The Chef Cooking Masterpieces in Dubai’s Melting Pot
Up Next
2:40
Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
Up Next
2:42
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
0:56
A Sneak Peek At 'The Instigators'
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
Up Next
1:50
Soap Opera: The Wild Life And Times Of Dr. Bronner
Up Next
4:45
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:52
Breaking the Sound Barrier With NYC's Twin DJs
Up Next
2:51
Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
3:38
The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite
Up Next
3:21
This Group Uses Science to Make Music
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
4:23
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
Up Next
1:22
Presenting 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces
Up Next
1:57
How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces
Up Next
1:53
The Crazy (Beautiful) Car Race That Thrilled the World
In Japan, Playing Softball With Senior Citizens
Up Next
14:59
In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat
Up Next
2:24
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

Recommended Playlists

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

Problem Solvers

3 videos | 5 min

Move & Improve

4 videos | 13 min

Beethoven 5 Ways

2 videos | 2 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN