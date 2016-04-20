The Eco-Friendly Genius of 'Earthships' | That's Amazing

2.Preserving One Square Inch of Silence
The New Mexico desert is a landscape of harsh extremes: brutally hot in the summer, frigid in the winter. It was the perfect testing ground for architect Mike Reynolds' "earthships"—houses of unconventional design material and utility that are completely self-sustained. They're built with used tires and empty glass bottles and produce their own electricity, water and food. For Reynolds, sustainable houses are the key to making a home in a better future—and now, the rest of the world is catching on to Reynolds' eco-friendly designs.
Location
Taos, NM 87571, USAFull Map
7 videos | 20 min
4 videos | 13 min
7 videos | 21 min
2 videos | 7 min