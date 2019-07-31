Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
4:27

2.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai

3.
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
4:51

3.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

4.
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
4:10

4.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai

5.
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
5:15

5.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai

6.
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
4:02

6.The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai

7.
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
4:38

7.A Cycling Guide Through Dubai

8.
Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
5:28

8.Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief

9.
Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker
3:57

9.Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker

10.
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
5:06

10.Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes

11.
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
2:48

11.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing

12.
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
2:45

12.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance

13.
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
5:46

13.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima

14.
This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
2:41

14.This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain

15.
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
1:00

15. Lima: Mazamorra Morada

16.
Lima: Causa
1:00

16.Lima: Causa

17.
Lima: Papa Rellena
1:00

17.Lima: Papa Rellena

18.
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
1:00

18.Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey

19.
Lima: Leche De Tigre
:58

19.Lima: Leche De Tigre

20.
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
3:37

20.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way

21.
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
2:34

21.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)

22.
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
5:33

22.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation

23.
This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
2:23

23.This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong

24.
Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
4:16

24.Elevating Peruvian Cuisine

25.
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
5:15

25.Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians

Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene

branded

Dubai’s emerging food scene is attracting some of the best chefs from all over the world. One of those chefs is Reif Othman, who has worked in a variety of kitchens, from fine dining restaurants to innovative pop-ups. He’s taking Chef Ching He Huang on a tour of this eclectic foodie paradise to show why professionals are choosing a life in Dubai.

This Great Big Story is by Dubai.

Culture
Food & Drink
Profiles

Location

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
4:10
Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
Up Next
5:15
A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
Up Next
4:02
The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
Up Next
4:38
A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
Up Next
5:28
Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
Up Next
3:57
Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
2:48
Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
2:41
This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Causa
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Papa Rellena
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
Up Next
:58
Lima: Leche De Tigre
Up Next
3:37
In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
5:33
Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
Up Next
2:23
This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
Up Next
4:16
Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Related Stories
Up Next
2:14
The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
3:18
Believe Us, You’ve Never Seen a Clam Like This
Up Next
2:56
Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
Up Next
2:53
These Big Ass Ants Are a Colombian Delicacy
Up Next
2:42
Taco, Meet Shawarma
Up Next
2:48
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
Up Next
2:53
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:55
Sipping On Sheep’s Vodka
Up Next
3:02
Adding a Mexican Touch to Southern Cuisine
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Iran
Up Next
3:12
Bite into a Pickle Sandwich
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
1:07
Breaking Fast in Syria
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
1:10
Breaking Fast in Indonesia
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
3:52
Serving Up Delicious Korean Tradition

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

210 videos | 684 min

Celebrating Black History Month

17 videos | 47 min

Eyes on Africa

6 videos | 18 min

Making Moves

10 videos | 26 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:26
Roll Deep in Soviet-Era Military Tanks
Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
1:06
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
Up Next
1:45
The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
Up Next
3:32
Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
Up Next
3:17
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
Up Next
2:51
The Best Baguette in Paris
Up Next
3:16
The Art of Becoming Santa Claus
Up Next
2:47
The Chef Bringing Native American Food to Your Table
Up Next
2:00
The Silent Film Star Who Invented the Turn Signal
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
3:29
Delightfully Quirky Places That Keep Vegas Surprising
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
3:05
The Voice of Hollywood in Communist Romania
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
2:48
This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
Up Next
3:31
A Man, A Van, A Plan: Albuquerque’s Fight Against Homelessness
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
6:57
The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN