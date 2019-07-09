This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental

Sudan Archives started playing the violin when she was a kid. Her family couldn’t afford to pay for lessons, so she learned how to play by ear. The only violinist at her church in Cincinnati, Sudan (born Brittney Parks) felt like an outcast. She didn’t grow up seeing other black people playing the instrument. When she finally learned about the deep history of violin culture in Africa, she felt inspired. Today, Sudan is a solo artist known for incorporating loop pedals and electronic beats into her soulful, experimental violin music.



In this episode of SOUNDWAVE, she breaks down the creation of “Nont for Sale,” a song about knowing one’s self-worth.