The Art of Leadership Featuring Ellen von Unwerth

Ellen von Unwerth has been capturing the world in her own unique way for decades. She’s established a distinctive and beloved photographic career that’s spanned decades, thanks to an ability to frame genuine moments of discovery and contextualize them into art.



This Great Big Story is by BMW.



