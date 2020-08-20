The Art of Leadership Featuring Ellen von Unwerth

2.Being Human With the Dog Photographer
3.The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
4.The Art and Science of Flying Using Helium Balloons
5.How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
6.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
7.Fins of Fashion: The Alaskan Artist Creating Salmon Skin Stilettos
8.Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
9.Growing Portraits With Grass | That’s Amazing
10.This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
11.The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
12.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
13.Using Digital Design to Create Physical Art With Zhang Zhoujie
14.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
15.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
16.Tapping for Justice
17.How the Inclusive Art Project Transformed Old Silos into Towering Masterpieces
18.The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
19.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
20.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
21.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
22.The City of Swords
23.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
24.Glass Planets Hidden Around The World For You To Find
25.Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
Ellen von Unwerth has been capturing the world in her own unique way for decades. She’s established a distinctive and beloved photographic career that’s spanned decades, thanks to an ability to frame genuine moments of discovery and contextualize them into art.
