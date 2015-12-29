Rubbers Reinvented: Sustainable Sex Products For The Future

2.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
3.A World of Ways to Save the World
4.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
5.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
6.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
7.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
8.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
9.Climb Inside Thailand’s Three-Headed Elephant
10.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
11.Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
12.In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
13.We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
14.Your Favorite Japanese Dish Isn’t Japanese
15.The City of Swords
16.Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
17.Welcome to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch
18.Creating Henna Crowns of Beauty for Cancer Patients
19.Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
20.Dancing for Freedom in the Middle East
21.Fighting to End Child Marriage in Lebanon
22.Delightfully Quirky Places That Keep Vegas Surprising
23.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
24.Flexweave: Technology Driven by Technique
25.India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
Meika Hollender is an MBA graduate of New York University’s Stern School of Business who recently launched a new brand of sexual health products called “Sustain.” These include Fair Trade condoms free of toxic chemicals. This is the third installment in our “Instigators” series, which profiles people fighting for change in women’s health.
