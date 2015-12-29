GBSLogoWithName
Video
Rubbers Reinvented: Sustainable Sex Products For The Future

Meika Hollender is an MBA graduate of New York University’s Stern School of Business who recently launched a new brand of sexual health products called “Sustain.” These include Fair Trade condoms free of toxic chemicals. This is the third installment in our “Instigators” series, which profiles people fighting for change in women’s health.

Location

New York, NY, USA

Full Map

10 Products for a More Sustainable Lifestyle

Saving the planet may feel like a huge challenge, but there are simple steps you can take to leave a smaller footprint on the Earth. From beeswax wraps to all natural deodorant, these products make a world of difference.

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

