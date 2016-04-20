Standing Without Nails: The Churches of Kizhi Island

2.Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
3.A Peek Into Italy’s Surreal ‘Ideal City’
4.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
5.Float Above China’s Misty Sandstone Forest
6.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
7.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
8.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
9.Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
10.Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
11.Meet the Teenagers Striking With Greta Thunberg for Climate Justice
12.A Secret Restaurant in the Midst of the Azerbaijan Forest
13.Thailand’s Modern Take on the Buddhist Temple
14.Where Stories of Peaceful Coexistence Are Written in Stone
15.Saint Petersburg’s Gilded Church of Blood and Potatoes
16.The Architectural Wonders of Thailand’s White Temple
17.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
18.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
19.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
20.In the Slovenian Alps, an Island on an Emerald Lake Beckons
21.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
22.Explore Turkey’s Ancient Churches Carved in Stone
23.The Sistine Chapel of Sewage
24.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
25.Budapest’s Bastion With a View
Two wooden churches and a bell tower have proudly stood on Kizhi Island in Russia for hundreds of years, weathering the test and tumult of time with only a tree-born tenacity. That's a dramatic way of saying that these impressive and ornate structures were built in the traditional Russian carpentry style, using only wooden logs with interlocking corners—no nails or metal supports here whatsoever. Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Church of the Transfiguration, the Church of the Intercession and their corresponding bell tower are a reminder that craft and ingenuity really are what building's all about.
6 videos | 16 min
3 videos | 7 min
4 videos | 14 min
2 videos | 6 min