Video
How Equine Therapy Helps Veterans Cope With PTSD

Dennis is a Purple Heart recipient who struggled to get help dealing with PTSD. Then he discovered equine-assisted psychotherapy at Miles Ranch in Fort Myers, Florida. Founded by Gail Doxie—REALTOR®, a member of the National Association of REALTORS®—who works as both a real estate professional and mental health counselor, this facility uses equine-assisted psychotherapy to help veterans heal. Dennis quickly bonded with the horse he was assigned to work with. “It’s a matter of respect with an animal,” he says. “Words don’t need to be said to express who you are.” This Great Big Story is by the National Association of REALTORS®.

Sports & Action

Location

Fort Myers, Florida

Full Map
