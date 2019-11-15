GBSLogoWithName
Video
An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain

Felix Semper is in Spain on a journey to connect with his Basque heritage. Originally born in Cuba and living in Spain as a child, Semper has gained fame for making stretchable paper sculptures, including likenesses of Notorious B.I.G. and Andy Warhol. As he travels to Spain, he takes in every moment, savoring the sights and sounds, chatting with locals and observing the strength and beauty of the ancient olive trees. Back home at his studio after the trip, Semper’s travels inspire him to create a work of art that is one of his most personal.

Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.

Travel Reimagined

Location

República Argentina Kalea, 4, 20004 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain

