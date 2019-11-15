An Artist Explores His Roots in Spain

2.New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
3.In Georgia, the Immigration Attorney Keeping Families Together
4.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
5.The Ocean's Curious Copycat
6.The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
7.Turning Precious Metals into Art
8.Tracking Trout With the Fish Whisperer | That’s Amazing
9.#WeFilm: Celebrating a New Generation of Filmmakers
10.Let the Church Slay Amen
11.Capturing Space Rocks in Antarctica
12.Collecting the World: Inside the Smithsonian
13.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
14.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
15.Buying a Bridge to Bungee Jump
16.Living With 80,000 Birds to Make Bird Nest Soup
17.How Hip-Hop’s #BillionDollarLawyer Proves His Worth
18.Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?
19.The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits
20.The Story Behind The 'I Love Mom' Tattoo
21.Riding the Wall of Death
22.Slurping Down Headless, Raw Fish in the Netherlands
23.The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
24.Surreal Worlds Captured in a Snow Globe | That's Amazing
25.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Felix Semper is in Spain on a journey to connect with his Basque heritage. Originally born in Cuba and living in Spain as a child, Semper has gained fame for making stretchable paper sculptures, including likenesses of Notorious B.I.G. and Andy Warhol. As he travels to Spain, he takes in every moment, savoring the sights and sounds, chatting with locals and observing the strength and beauty of the ancient olive trees. Back home at his studio after the trip, Semper’s travels inspire him to create a work of art that is one of his most personal.
