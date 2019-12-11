A Dancer Explores Movement in Morocco

2.In Mexico, an Underwater Dancer Performs in a Cenote
The first time Jon Boogz ever taught a street dance class was in a belly dancing studio owned by a woman from Morocco. Now, the movement artist is exploring the gateway to Africa for the first time, roaming from Fes to Casablanca, walking the streets and playing pool with the locals. Every place has its own rhythm, and Boogz is taking it all in. Back home in Las Vegas, Boogz incorporates all that he has seen and learned in Morocco into his movement.
8 Avenue Ahmed Chaouki، Fes, MoroccoFull Map
