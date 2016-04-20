The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

2.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
3.Indonesia’s Rebel Riders Trick Out Their Vespas to the Extreme
4.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
5.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
6.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
7.Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
8.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
9.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
10.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
11.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
12.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
13.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
14.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
15.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
16.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
17.Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
18.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
19.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
20.How Falconry Shaped the English Language
21.These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
22.Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
23.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
24.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
25.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
Sam and Joe Flanagan absolutely send it on their mountain bikes. The Yorkshire-born pair aren’t interested in well-worn paths or typical trails. Instead, they climb up, bike down, and sometimes wipe-out hard on some of the highest, snowiest and most challenging mountains in Scotland.
