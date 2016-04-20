The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
3:43

2.The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World

3.
Indonesia’s Rebel Riders Trick Out Their Vespas to the Extreme
3:16

3.Indonesia’s Rebel Riders Trick Out Their Vespas to the Extreme

4.
Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
2:51

4.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM

5.
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
2:16

5.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

6.
The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
2:15

6.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man

7.
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
2:57

7.Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler

8.
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
2:34

8.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard

9.
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
2:22

9.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art

10.
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
3:15

10.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”

11.
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
5:44

11.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing

12.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

12.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

13.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

13.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

14.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

14.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

15.
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
1:42

15.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple

16.
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
2:56

16.Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera

17.
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
4:50

17.Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing

18.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

18.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

19.
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
4:00

19.The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison

20.
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
2:39

20.How Falconry Shaped the English Language

21.
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
6:55

21.These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing

22.
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
1:31

22.Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch

23.
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
2:12

23.The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker

24.
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
2:07

24.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year

25.
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines
2:34

25.Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing

Sam and Joe Flanagan absolutely send it on their mountain bikes. The Yorkshire-born pair aren’t interested in well-worn paths or typical trails. Instead, they climb up, bike down, and sometimes wipe-out hard on some of the highest, snowiest and most challenging mountains in Scotland.

Location

The Scotland, 1115 Dewsbury Rd, Birstall, Batley WF17 9HZ, UK

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:43
The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
Up Next
3:16
Indonesia’s Rebel Riders Trick Out Their Vespas to the Extreme
Up Next
2:51
Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
2:15
The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
Up Next
2:57
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
Up Next
2:34
Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
Up Next
2:22
At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
Up Next
3:15
How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
Up Next
5:44
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
2:56
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
4:00
The Bard Behind Bars: Performing Shakespeare in Prison
Up Next
2:39
How Falconry Shaped the English Language
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
1:31
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
Up Next
2:12
The Last Palestinian Kaffiyeh Maker
Up Next
2:07
Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
Up Next
2:34
Racing Wood-Carved Scooters at Breakneck Speed in the Philippines

Related Stories

Up Next
1:51
The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
3:43
Stress Testing Giant Sequoias | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:51
Ticketing for Good: Canada’s Positivity Police
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
2:32
Rescuing Cats From Super Tall Trees
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
2:37
Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
Up Next
2:59
A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology
Up Next
2:35
Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
Up Next
2:13
Wheelz in the Air: Hitting the Skatepark on a Wheelchair
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:47
How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
Up Next
2:08
Mewsic To Meow Ears
Up Next
3:01
No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
Up Next
2:28
Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
Up Next
2:14
The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:39
Mountain Biking in the North Pole
Up Next
6:33
The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
2:02
This Family’s a Real Circus
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music

Recommended Playlists

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

A Salute to the Brave

4 videos | 12 min

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

Celebrating Women’s History Month

9 videos | 27 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.