What It’s Like to Trim the Biggest Hedges in the United Kingdom

It takes Dan Bull, a gardener at Powis Castle and Garden, eight weeks to trim all the hedges on the historic property in Welshpool, Wales. That might sound like “shear” madness, but before the advent of cutting tools powered by electricity and gas, a team of 10 gardeners spent four months hacking excess growth away by hand with scythes. One of the property’s 400 year-old hedges stands 55 feet tall, and Bull dangles from a cherry picker to groom it! This is extreme gardening at its finest.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Welshpool, Wales

