The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing

Tornadoes, hurricanes, St. Elmo's fire: Earth is home to some amazing weather phenomena. But what's going on outside of our planet? NASA astronaut Leland Melvin takes us on a journey to outer space to learn about the extreme conditions that rage beyond our blue abode. From solar flares to great big storms with wind speeds swirling up to 400 miles per hour, suffice it to say that outer space is not for the faint of heart.

For full episodes of 'That's Amazing,' our collaboration with The Weather Channel, check out our playlist.