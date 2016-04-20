The Art of Restoring a Face

James Edward Smith Jr. is an instructor at the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service in Dallas, Texas. In his class, students learn how to restore the faces of deceased individuals who may have experienced trauma to the head or face. As a part of their training, students choose the faces of celebrities to practice as they approach their final quarters in school. Each face brings with it its own challenges, as students learn to approach a variety of different face shapes and sizes. Thanks to the restorative art, families are provided the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved ones one last time.