The Family Making Sure Your Bread Stays Fresh

2.Trying Chicken Cakes at Macao’s Michelin-Recommended Bakery
3.The Art of Resurrecting Lost Desserts
4.How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa
5.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
6.Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
7.Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
8.These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
9.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
10.Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can
11.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
12.The Fight to Save the Everglades
13.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
14.Guys … We Made 500 Videos. Let’s Celebrate!
15.Japan’s Famous Black Ramen
16.Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
17.Ziplining His Way to Freedom
18.Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
19.On the Hunt for Pythons in the Everglades
20.These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
21.The Double Life of the Treasure Farmer
22.Growing Snowflakes For Science (And 'Frozen')
23.Terminally Optimistic: Celebrating Life by Confronting Death
24.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
25.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
Tucked away in the town of Yakima, Washington is a factory producing an unassuming, yet wildly prolific global product, one that you’ve used your entire life—bread tags. The tiny piece of plastic keeping your bread fresh is all thanks to one family. Through the company Kwik Lok, the Paxton sisters have been carrying on their grandfather’s legacy, selling over a billion bag clips every year.
