The Family Making Sure Your Bread Stays Fresh

Tucked away in the town of Yakima, Washington is a factory producing an unassuming, yet wildly prolific global product, one that you’ve used your entire life—bread tags. The tiny piece of plastic keeping your bread fresh is all thanks to one family. Through the company Kwik Lok, the Paxton sisters have been carrying on their grandfather’s legacy, selling over a billion bag clips every year.