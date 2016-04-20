The Family Making Sure Your Bread Stays Fresh

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Trying Chicken Cakes at Macao’s Michelin-Recommended Bakery
2:48

2.Trying Chicken Cakes at Macao’s Michelin-Recommended Bakery

3.
The Art of Resurrecting Lost Desserts
3:49

3.The Art of Resurrecting Lost Desserts

4.
How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa
3:04

4.How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa

5.
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
5:44

5.Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing

6.
Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
2:49

6.Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art

7.
Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
2:22

7.Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling

8.
These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
2:19

8.These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable

9.
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
1:17

9.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey

10.
Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can
2:04

10.Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can

11.
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
2:43

11.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient

12.
The Fight to Save the Everglades
7:43

12.The Fight to Save the Everglades

13.
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
3:45

13.Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed

14.
Guys … We Made 500 Videos. Let’s Celebrate!
00:20

14.Guys … We Made 500 Videos. Let’s Celebrate!

15.
Japan’s Famous Black Ramen
3:13

15.Japan’s Famous Black Ramen

16.
Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
1:13

16.Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine

17.
Ziplining His Way to Freedom
4:12

17.Ziplining His Way to Freedom

18.
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
3:14

18.Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice

19.
On the Hunt for Pythons in the Everglades
4:09

19.On the Hunt for Pythons in the Everglades

20.
These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
2:30

20.These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce

21.
The Double Life of the Treasure Farmer
1:58

21.The Double Life of the Treasure Farmer

22.
Growing Snowflakes For Science (And 'Frozen')
1:52

22.Growing Snowflakes For Science (And 'Frozen')

23.
Terminally Optimistic: Celebrating Life by Confronting Death
2:31

23.Terminally Optimistic: Celebrating Life by Confronting Death

24.
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
3:00

24.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations

25.
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
2:17

25.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals

The Family Making Sure Your Bread Stays Fresh

Tucked away in the town of Yakima, Washington is a factory producing an unassuming, yet wildly prolific global product, one that you’ve used your entire life—bread tags. The tiny piece of plastic keeping your bread fresh is all thanks to one family. Through the company Kwik Lok, the Paxton sisters have been carrying on their grandfather’s legacy, selling over a billion bag clips every year.

Offbeat & Fun

Location

Yakima, WA, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:48
Trying Chicken Cakes at Macao’s Michelin-Recommended Bakery
Up Next
3:49
The Art of Resurrecting Lost Desserts
Up Next
3:04
How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa
Up Next
5:44
Climbing Wind Turbines for a Living | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:49
Forging Mona Lisa’s Smile: Creating Perfect Replicas of Classic Art
Up Next
2:22
Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
Up Next
2:19
These ‘Canine Ambassadors’ Are About to Make Your Vacation Adorable
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
2:04
Miracle of Thanksgiving In A Can
Up Next
2:43
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
Up Next
7:43
The Fight to Save the Everglades
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
00:20
Guys … We Made 500 Videos. Let’s Celebrate!
Up Next
3:13
Japan’s Famous Black Ramen
Up Next
1:13
Don’t Cuddle This Cute Porcupine
Up Next
4:12
Ziplining His Way to Freedom
Up Next
3:14
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice
Up Next
4:09
On the Hunt for Pythons in the Everglades
Up Next
2:30
These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
Up Next
1:58
The Double Life of the Treasure Farmer
Up Next
1:52
Growing Snowflakes For Science (And 'Frozen')
Up Next
2:31
Terminally Optimistic: Celebrating Life by Confronting Death
Up Next
3:00
A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang's Incredible Paper Creations
Up Next
2:17
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals

Related Stories

Up Next
2:52
Preserving Ancient Flavors of Mexico
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
1:06
London: Guaca Fries
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
1:57
Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
Up Next
1:26
Tour a Tranquil Buddhist Temple of Giant Statues
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
1:14
Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?
Up Next
4:05
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Up Next
3:00
This Man Turned a Car Into a Motorbike to Escape the Desert
Up Next
2:23
Handcrafting Papal Bells With Italy's Oldest Family Business
Up Next
2:22
The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Up Next
2:07
The Planetarium in My Backyard
Up Next
2:44
FROM DOWNTOWN: An Oral History of the 3-Point Shot With Ray Allen
Up Next
1:09
An Underwater City for the Dead
Up Next
2:01
Movie Mobiles: Recreating Famous Cars from the Silver Screen
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
1:51
Living Afloat On Man-Made Islands
Up Next
1:04
This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
2:54
The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey
Up Next
4:25
The City of Marble
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds

Recommended Playlists

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

branded

The Vegas Less Traveled

3 videos | 10 min

Fueled By

3 videos | 8 min

Traveling The World With Style

5 videos | 14 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
3:11
The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
Up Next
5:33
Love Letters in the Sky
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
4:19
Farming Under the Sea
Up Next
2:48
Pick a Piece of Pickle Pie
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
6:12
How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
2:45
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
3:12
Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
2:43
The Inspiration Behind David Bowie and Lady Gaga’s Fashion
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
1:53
The Crazy (Beautiful) Car Race That Thrilled the World
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
1:44
Real Ghost Stories: Winchester Mystery House
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
2:29
Liberia's Chalk and Easel Printing Press
Up Next
2:17
The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
3:37
Why ‘Raining Cats and Dogs’ Is More Than an Expression
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN