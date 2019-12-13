Helping to End Food Insecurity in Singapore

2.Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
3.A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
4.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
5.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
6.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
7.The Baby Whisperer
8.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
9.Shredding on the Spectrum: Skateboarding as Therapy
10.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
11.Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
12.Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
13.Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
14.4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
15.Oaxaca: Tlayudas
16.Oaxaca: Memelas
17.Oaxaca: Tejate
18.The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
20.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
21.Taco, Meet Shawarma
22.A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
23.Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
24.Budapest’s Bastion With a View
25.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Siti Noor Mastura is doing what she can to keep people from going hungry in Singapore. The entrepreneur has inspired a new generation of service-based philanthropy through her work with non-profits. Along with a group of volunteers, the founder of Back2Basics distributes free groceries to people in need of food. Food insecurity can strike anyone—Noor knows that from personal experience. After experiencing interim housing and food insecurity as a teenager, she knows what it is like to go hungry. Now, she’s dedicated her life to a philosophy of service, following her responsibility to the world and giving back to her fellow Singaporeans whenever she can. Her work with the non-profit earned her the title Singaporean of the Year 2018 by Strait Times.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Airlines.
Location
SingaporeFull Map
4 videos | 11 min
14 videos | 23 min
3 videos | 7 min
8 videos | 19 min