Helping to End Food Insecurity in Singapore

Siti Noor Mastura is doing what she can to keep people from going hungry in Singapore. The entrepreneur has inspired a new generation of service-based philanthropy through her work with non-profits. Along with a group of volunteers, the founder of Back2Basics distributes free groceries to people in need of food. Food insecurity can strike anyone—Noor knows that from personal experience. After experiencing interim housing and food insecurity as a teenager, she knows what it is like to go hungry. Now, she’s dedicated her life to a philosophy of service, following her responsibility to the world and giving back to her fellow Singaporeans whenever she can. Her work with the non-profit earned her the title Singaporean of the Year 2018 by Strait Times.



