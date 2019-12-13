Helping to End Food Insecurity in Singapore

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
6:58

2.Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World

3.
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
3:02

3.A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50

4.
A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
2:48

4.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian

5.
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
2:24

5.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

6.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

6.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

7.
The Baby Whisperer
2:25

7.The Baby Whisperer

8.
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
2:26

8.Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House

9.
Shredding on the Spectrum: Skateboarding as Therapy
2:09

9.Shredding on the Spectrum: Skateboarding as Therapy

10.
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
2:52

10.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996

11.
Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
2:51

11.Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy

12.
Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
2:38

12.Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker

13.
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
3:36

13.Guatemala’s Food of the Gods

14.
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
4:40

14.4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico

15.
Oaxaca: Tlayudas
1:00

15.Oaxaca: Tlayudas

16.
Oaxaca: Memelas
1:00

16.Oaxaca: Memelas

17.
Oaxaca: Tejate
1:00

17.Oaxaca: Tejate

18.
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
2:55

18.The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand

19.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

20.
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
1:52

20.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand

21.
Taco, Meet Shawarma
2:42

21.Taco, Meet Shawarma

22.
A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
2:22

22.A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding

23.
Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
1:46

23.Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle

24.
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
1:32

24.Budapest’s Bastion With a View

25.
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
2:13

25.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves

Helping to End Food Insecurity in Singapore

Siti Noor Mastura is doing what she can to keep people from going hungry in Singapore. The entrepreneur has inspired a new generation of service-based philanthropy through her work with non-profits. Along with a group of volunteers, the founder of Back2Basics distributes free groceries to people in need of food. Food insecurity can strike anyone—Noor knows that from personal experience. After experiencing interim housing and food insecurity as a teenager, she knows what it is like to go hungry. Now, she’s dedicated her life to a philosophy of service, following her responsibility to the world and giving back to her fellow Singaporeans whenever she can. Her work with the non-profit earned her the title Singaporean of the Year 2018 by Strait Times.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Singapore Airlines.

Food & Drink
Culture

Location

Singapore

Full Map
Up Next
Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
Up Next
6:58
Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:48
A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
Up Next
2:24
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
2:25
The Baby Whisperer
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
2:09
Shredding on the Spectrum: Skateboarding as Therapy
Up Next
2:52
Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
Up Next
2:51
Diving Past Boundaries: Scuba as Therapy
Up Next
2:38
Guts and Glory: Scotland’s Champion Haggis Maker
Up Next
3:36
Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
Up Next
4:40
4 of the Best Street Food Finds in Oaxaca, Mexico
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Tlayudas
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Memelas
Up Next
1:00
Oaxaca: Tejate
Up Next
2:55
The Art of Making 9-Foot Noodles by Hand
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
1:52
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
Up Next
2:42
Taco, Meet Shawarma
Up Next
2:22
A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
Up Next
1:46
Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle
Up Next
1:32
Budapest’s Bastion With a View
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves

Related Stories

Up Next
1:00
Miami: Matcha Pastelito
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
Up Next
1:48
This Is Why We Call Hippies Crunchy
Up Next
3:15
Louisiana’s Cajun Sensation
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
4:27
Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
2:41
This Swiss Restaurant Is Built Into the Side of a Mountain
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Mazamorra Morada
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Causa
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Papa Rellena
Up Next
1:00
Lima: Pan Con Pejerrey
Up Next
:58
Lima: Leche De Tigre
Up Next
2:34
This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
Up Next
4:16
Elevating Peruvian Cuisine
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
3:17
This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
Up Next
2:14
The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
Up Next
1:44
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
3:23
Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant

Recommended Playlists

Sky Is Not the Limit

4 videos | 11 min

These Sandwiches Are Superb

14 videos | 23 min

The Splendor of Sri Lanka

3 videos | 7 min

Let the Madness Begin

8 videos | 19 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
2:11
In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
Up Next
2:30
Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
Up Next
2:30
These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
Up Next
2:42
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
Up Next
3:11
An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
2:28
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Up Next
2:37
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
:55
Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in England
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Coconut Pancakes
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Torta Puma
Up Next
2:50
This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN