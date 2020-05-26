Quantcast
Video
Helping Kids With Hearing Impairments Enjoy Classical Music

Can you enjoy music if you can’t hear it? If you ask the kids in the Feel the Music program, the answer is an emphatic yes. The Mahler Chamber Orchestra travels around the world introducing young people with hearing impairments to classical music through these classes and workshops. We join the orchestra in Hamburg, Germany, to see how the musicians help kids experience music using their other senses.

Culture

Location

Hamburg, Germany

