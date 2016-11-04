FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film

2.The Untold Story of America’s First Female Detective
Bilqis Abdul-Qaadir is the all-time leading scorer in Massachusetts history for high school basketball (male or female). In 2010, she became the first NCAA Division I player to wear a hijab on the court. But today she is blocked from pursuing her professional basketball career due to a FIBA rule that bans headscarves in international competitions. Forced to sit out, Abdul-Qaadir is now leading the fight for Muslim women’s right to play. A film by Tim O’Donnell & Jon Mercer.
This Great Big Film was made by Uninterrupted in collaboration with our friends at CNN Films.
