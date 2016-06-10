Fighting Food Waste on the Border

More than one thousand commercial trucks cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales, Ariz. every day, many of them filled with produce. Much of that food would go to waste if not for the efforts of one nonprofit. Borderlands Food Bank saves between 30 and 40 million pounds of produce annually and redistributes it to families in 20 U.S. states. That’s doing the good work, one tomato at a time.