How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
3:59

2.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes

3.
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
1:18

3.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks

4.
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
3:02

4.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert

5.
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
1:08

5.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet

6.
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
3:34

6.Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature

7.
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
3:02

7.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota

8.
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
8:10

8.How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea

9.
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
2:20

9.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi

10.
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
1:21

10.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books

11.
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
3:14

11.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá

12.
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
5:40

12.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau

13.
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
2:03

13.Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady

14.
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
1:45

14.Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan

15.
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
2:08

15.Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time

16.
Photographing Liquid Mountains
6:01

16.Photographing Liquid Mountains

17.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

17.The Volcano That Burns Blue

18.
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
3:31

18.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?

19.
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
1:56

19.The Mystery of Rabbit Island

20.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

20.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

21.
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
5:04

21.Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles

22.
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
2:41

22.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy

23.
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
2:35

23.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps

24.
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
1:28

24.Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly

25.
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
1:13

25.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species

26.
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
2:47

26.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival

How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand

branded

The tiger population around the world has been decimated because of illegal hunting and habitat loss. But there is hopeful news coming out of Thailand. Scientists from Panthera worked with the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Freeland Foundation to set up a network of more than 80 camera stations in the Dong Phayayen—Khao Yai Forest Complex in eastern Thailand. And they discovered tigers are breeding in this protected area. It’s the first time in a decade that any evidence of breeding has been found. That said, the work to save these wild cats from extinction is far from over.

This Great Big Story was made possible by B. Grimm.

Nature
Profiles

Location

Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forrest, Thailand

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
5:04
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
Related Stories
Up Next
3:38
The Birdman of Idaho
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
2:29
The Dark Side of the Coop
Up Next
3:25
Rescuing Animals From War Zones
Up Next
2:33
Saving India’s Most Sacred River
Up Next
2:54
The Couple Who Replanted a Rainforest
Up Next
5:12
Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
Up Next
6:18
The Ocean’s First Fertility Clinic
Up Next
1:11
Behold the Colorful Plumage of Peru’s Andean Cock-of-the-Rock
Up Next
1:19
An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
Up Next
1:03
The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
2:40
Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
Up Next
6:53
Watching Over Birds of Prey
Up Next
1:21
Mission Wild, a New Series From Great Big Story
Up Next
8:23
Discovering the Mystery of the Eagle Ray
Up Next
3:46
Bringing Sri Lanka’s Mangroves Back to Life
Up Next
2:28
Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
Up Next
2:31
Homemade Wheelchairs for Animals Give Strays a Second Chance
Up Next
4:12
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
Up Next
2:38
Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
3:30
The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
Up Next
1:41
Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
Up Next
2:55
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper

Recommended Playlists

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

It's 5 O’Clock Somewhere

10 videos | 25 min

The Climate for Change

2 videos | 6 min

Squad Goals

8 videos | 20 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
1:08
A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
Up Next
3:34
Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
5:40
Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
1:45
Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
Up Next
2:08
Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
Up Next
6:01
Photographing Liquid Mountains
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
5:04
Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
Up Next
2:41
The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
Up Next
2:35
Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
Up Next
1:28
Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
2:47
For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN