How Scientists Are Protecting Tigers in Thailand

The tiger population around the world has been decimated because of illegal hunting and habitat loss. But there is hopeful news coming out of Thailand. Scientists from Panthera worked with the Thai Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Freeland Foundation to set up a network of more than 80 camera stations in the Dong Phayayen—Khao Yai Forest Complex in eastern Thailand. And they discovered tigers are breeding in this protected area. It’s the first time in a decade that any evidence of breeding has been found. That said, the work to save these wild cats from extinction is far from over.



This Great Big Story was made possible by B. Grimm.