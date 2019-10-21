Five Natural Wonders to Visit in the Dominican Republic

2.Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
3.Seeing the Dominican Republic from Mount Isabel de Torres
4.A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
5.A Trip to the Magic Mushroom
6.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
7.Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
8.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
9.Dominican Republic’s Tradition of Mask Making
10.The Underwater Indiana Jones Preserving Our Past
11.Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
12.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
13.Chasing Away Evil Spirits in Bulgaria
14.Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
15.Creating Henna Crowns of Beauty for Cancer Patients
16.How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
17.In a Turkish Galaxy Far, Far Away...
18.Give This Man Some Scotch: Meet Scotland's Good Luck Charm
19.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
20.London: Jian Bing
21.America's Longest Snake Slithers for Cover
22.What It Feels Like to Rocket Down a Mountain
23.Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition
24.Uncovering the Mystery of the Magic 8 Ball
25.Where Chimpanzees Go To Retire
From botanical gardens and breathtaking panoramic views, to rappelling and cliff diving, we’ve found the best natural wonders the Dominican Republic has to offer. Come along on a canyoneering adventure to the Magic Mushroom, get lost in a national park full of rainforests, caves and hundreds of species of birds, and sandboard down the dunes of Baní. It’s a glorious way to explore the country.
This Great Big Story was made possible by GoDominicanRepublic.
