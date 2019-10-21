Five Natural Wonders to Visit in the Dominican Republic

From botanical gardens and breathtaking panoramic views, to rappelling and cliff diving, we’ve found the best natural wonders the Dominican Republic has to offer. Come along on a canyoneering adventure to the Magic Mushroom, get lost in a national park full of rainforests, caves and hundreds of species of birds, and sandboard down the dunes of Baní. It’s a glorious way to explore the country.



This Great Big Story was made possible by GoDominicanRepublic.