A Craft of Future Past: Mastering Antiquarian Horology

2.A Fold Apart: Origamist Robert Lang’s Incredible Paper Creations
3.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
4.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
5.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
6.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
7.Mewsic To Meow Ears
8.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
9.Longboard Dancing With South Korea’s Skating Sensation
10.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
11.The Woman Fighting for Detroit’s Water
12.Cerebral Palsy Can’t Stop This Bodybuilder
13.This Family’s a Real Circus
14.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
15.Must Love Bugs
16.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
17.Feeling All the Feels: Living With Mirror-Touch Synesthesia
18.What’s Baseball Without a Side of Grasshoppers?
19.The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
20.The Master Matador Tailor
21.Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch
22.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
23.Keeping the Ancient Craft of Tin Embroidery Alive
24.Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet
25.How to Run Away and Join the Circus
Brittany Nicole Cox is one of the only antiquarian horologists in the world. She's basically a mechanic—a mechanic from the 17th century. Cox fixes old machines with watch or clock mechanisms inside them for a living. Often, these machines are missing parts that frequently no longer exist, so Cox fashions them herself. To visit her workshop is to see what the future looked like centuries ago, and while Cox's trade is laborious, time-consuming and incredibly intricate, she is preserving a magical part of humanity's past.
