Video
Off the Grid on a Homemade Island

Floating off the coast of Vancouver Island, a 45-minute boat ride to the nearest town, is a sustainable island fortress complete with a dance floor, art gallery and garden. For artists Catherine King and Wayne Adams, this is home: a labor of love 24 years in the making.

Location

Vancouver Island, Canada

Full Map

10 Products for a More Sustainable Lifestyle

Saving the planet may feel like a huge challenge, but there are simple steps you can take to leave a smaller footprint on the Earth. From beeswax wraps to all natural deodorant, these products make a world of difference.

