Off the Grid on a Homemade Island

2.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
3.Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
4.On 9/11, This Canadian Town Welcomed In Stranded Passengers
5.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
6.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
7.The Massasauga Rattlesnake: A Victim of Fear
8.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
9.The California Roll Was Invented in Canada
10.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
11.Giving Artists With Disabilities a Space to Thrive
12.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
13.Photographing Liquid Mountains
14.This Toronto Raptors Super Fan Hasn’t Missed a Game in 20 Years
15.Going to Bat for the Environment
16.In Search of Undiscovered Insects
17.The City of Marble
18.One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
19.The Women Bringing Sustainable Lobster Fishing Into the Future
20.The Eyes Have It: India’s Ancient Art of Kathakali
21.Spoken Without Words: Poetry With ASL SLAM
22.Pow Wow in the Club: A New Spin on First Nations Music
23.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
24.The Graffiti Grammar Police
25.The West African King in Canada
Floating off the coast of Vancouver Island, a 45-minute boat ride to the nearest town, is a sustainable island fortress complete with a dance floor, art gallery and garden. For artists Catherine King and Wayne Adams, this is home: a labor of love 24 years in the making.
Location
Vancouver Island, CanadaFull Map
7 videos | 20 min
10 videos | 30 min
4 videos | 15 min
3 videos | 8 min