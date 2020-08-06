The Art and Science of Flying Using Helium Balloons

2.How a Japanese Dancer Made a Place for Herself in Flamenco
3.The Bizarre Houseboats of Britain
4.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
5.Nurturing the Next Generation of Scientists in Thailand
6.Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania
7.A Family of Marionette Makers
8.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
9.The Model Shipbuilder Carrying on Macao’s Proud Seafaring Tradition
10.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
11.Saving Dory from Her Cuteness
12.The Vultureman of Spain
13.If It Looks Like a Stick and It Walks Like a Stick …
14.Summiting Mountains Without Sight
15.She Takes Flight: What It Feels Like to Fly
16.Strapped to a Bedsheet With Strings: Life at 18,000 Feet
17.Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
18.Syrian Refugees Rebuild Their Lost National Treasures to Scale
19.Meet the Long Nail Goddesses of Newark
20.A Frightening Follicular Fable
21.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
22.Saving Languages From Extinction
23.Breaking Fast in Indonesia
24.This Sikh Motorcycle Club Rides for Compassion
25.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Remember when Carl tied all those balloons to his house in the Pixar movie “Up” and flew? Jonathan Trappe does that in real life. He attaches helium balloons to office chairs, gondolas, boats, even little houses, and he goes flying. Trappe has crossed the English Channel and soared over the Alps. He’s witnessed spectacular sunsets and glorious moonrises. Here’s how a guy who is an IT consultant by day made his wildest childhood dream a reality.
