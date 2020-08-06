Quantcast
Video
The Art and Science of Flying Using Helium Balloons

Remember when Carl tied all those balloons to his house in the Pixar movie “Up” and flew? Jonathan Trappe does that in real life. He attaches helium balloons to office chairs, gondolas, boats, even little houses, and he goes flying. Trappe has crossed the English Channel and soared over the Alps. He’s witnessed spectacular sunsets and glorious moonrises. Here’s how a guy who is an IT consultant by day made his wildest childhood dream a reality.

Adventures
