The Magical Realism of Foley Artists

2.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
3.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
4.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
5.A Hairy Situation: This Tarantula Is No Pet
6.Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature
7.How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
8.The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
9.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
10.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
11.Sea Change: Tipping the Scale Toward Conservation in Palau
12.Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
13.Great Lakes, Great Secrets: Unearthing Shipwrecks in Lake Michigan
14.Re-wilding Europe, One Bison at a Time
15.Photographing Liquid Mountains
16.The Volcano That Burns Blue
17.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
18.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
19.Decoding a Dog’s Brain
20.Fighting to Save Zanzibar's Sea Turtles
21.The Brave Canine Lifeguards of Italy
22.Protecting Our Oceans from Ghost Traps
23.Rediscovering the Elusive Blue Butterfly
24.This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
25.For These Gorillas, Swiping Right Is a Means of Survival
26.Inside Europe’s Busiest (and Cutest) Wildlife Hospital
In Hollywood, everything is magic and make-believe, even sounds. When you watch a film that immerses you completely in its world, you’re probably hearing the work of sound artists. If the work is done right, you won’t be able to tell that the “natural” sounds on screen are manufactured with studio props. That's the challenge for Warner Bros. Foley artists Alyson Moore, Chris Moriana and mixer Mary Jo Lang. Theirs is a practice in recreation, one creative element at a time.
