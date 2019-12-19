Food, Family and Culture in Ghana

When Kaiser Coby visits Ghana, she eats at chop bars—outdoor eateries that serve authentic Ghanaian classics like fufu. You’ll find her hanging out at the beach, too. Visiting Ghana is special for Kaiser, who lives in the U.K. and is of Ghanaian and German descent. She loves the culture, the food, the everything, really.



This Great Big Story was made possible by the Ghana Tourism Authority.