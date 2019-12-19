Food, Family and Culture in Ghana

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
1:06

2.Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present

3.
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
1:06

3.A Cultural Tour of Ghana

4.
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
1:06

4.This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World

5.
1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles
2:34

5.1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles

6.
Dancing Among the Clouds
2:33

6.Dancing Among the Clouds

7.
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
2:50

7.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?

8.
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
2:42

8.Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky

9.
How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa
3:04

9.How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa

10.
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
2:16

10.Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'

11.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

11.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

12.
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
2:23

12.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas

13.
The Prehistoric Crab Crawling for Survival
1:09

13.The Prehistoric Crab Crawling for Survival

14.
Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
3:18

14.Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants

15.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

15.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

16.
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
2:38

16.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef

17.
A Trip to the Magic Mushroom
1:00

17.A Trip to the Magic Mushroom

18.
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
1:27

18.Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder

19.
Your Favorite Japanese Dish Isn’t Japanese
2:04

19.Your Favorite Japanese Dish Isn’t Japanese

20.
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
2:09

20.This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime

21.
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
2:26

21.The Black Belt Ballet Dancer

22.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

22.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

23.
Japan’s Town With No Waste
4:13

23.Japan’s Town With No Waste

24.
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
3:29

24.Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods

25.
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
1:20

25.Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space

Food, Family and Culture in Ghana

When Kaiser Coby visits Ghana, she eats at chop bars—outdoor eateries that serve authentic Ghanaian classics like fufu. You’ll find her hanging out at the beach, too. Visiting Ghana is special for Kaiser, who lives in the U.K. and is of Ghanaian and German descent. She loves the culture, the food, the everything, really.

This Great Big Story was made possible by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Food & Drink
Culture

Location

Ghana

Full Map
Up Next
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
Up Next
1:06
Connecting with Ghana’s Past and Present
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
Up Next
1:06
A Cultural Tour of Ghana
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Up Next
1:06
This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
Up Next
2:34
1,200 Messages in 1,200 Bottles
Up Next
2:33
Dancing Among the Clouds
Up Next
2:50
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:42
Teaching Math Lessons in the Sky
Up Next
3:04
How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa
Up Next
2:16
Searching for the Real 'Gullah Gullah Island'
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
2:23
Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
Up Next
1:09
The Prehistoric Crab Crawling for Survival
Up Next
3:18
Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:38
Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
Up Next
1:00
A Trip to the Magic Mushroom
Up Next
1:27
Why We Were Forced To Play The Recorder
Up Next
2:04
Your Favorite Japanese Dish Isn’t Japanese
Up Next
2:09
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
Up Next
2:26
The Black Belt Ballet Dancer
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
3:29
Preserving Guatemala’s Ancient Dance of the Gods
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space

Related Stories

Up Next
3:29
Delightfully Quirky Places That Keep Vegas Surprising
If You Grew Up in the ‘90s, This Is What Sleepovers Were
Up Next
3:12
If You Grew Up in the ‘90s, This Is What Sleepovers Were
Up Next
1:46
Hippie Hogs: Making Solar Bikes Sexy
Up Next
3:45
Fear No Weevil: Taking on the World’s Worst Weed
Up Next
2:33
Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad
Breakfast sandwich, seoul, korea, street food, eunjoo
Up Next
1:00
Seoul: Breakfast Sandwich
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Russia
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Doner Kebab Sandwich
Up Next
3:54
Portland’s Godfather of Soul
Up Next
2:24
Paving the Way for a Transgender Olympian
Up Next
2:31
Terminally Optimistic: Celebrating Life by Confronting Death
Up Next
3:34
The City of Glass
Up Next
3:35
A Love to the Moon and Back
Up Next
2:16
Unicycles + Football: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
Up Next
1:36
The Sketchy Past of the Two-Dollar Bill
Up Next
1:45
Where Hollywood Goes To Buy Their Props
Up Next
4:32
This Artist’s Ice Capsules Keep Summer Frozen In Time
Up Next
2:17
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
4:30
Turning Plastic Trash Into Cash in Haiti
Up Next
2:57
What If Walls Actually Listened?
Up Next
2:18
A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.
Up Next
2:18
The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
Up Next
3:10
The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science

Recommended Playlists

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

Baby Steps

2 videos | 7 min

Green Living

7 videos | 20 min

Yvonne Orji: Triumph Over Adversity

5 videos | 17 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
2:11
In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
Up Next
2:30
Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Pumpkin Tang Yuan
Up Next
2:30
These Detectives Fight Food Fraud
Up Next
2:42
Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
Up Next
3:11
An Oasis in the Midst of a Food Desert
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
2:28
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
Up Next
3:53
The Spinach King Of South Africa
Up Next
2:37
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food
Up Next
3:08
This Swedish Cheese Is Delicious and Mysterious
Up Next
:55
Mexico City: Octopus Tostada
Up Next
4:41
Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Up Next
3:01
Protecting Endangered Vegetables
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
1:11
Breaking Fast in Tunisia
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in England
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Coconut Pancakes
Up Next
2:07
What It’s Like to Eat Hot Dogs for Sport
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
1:00
Queens: Torta Puma
Up Next
2:50
This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN