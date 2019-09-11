This Helmet Uses Neuroscience and AI to Improve Driving

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
5:12

2.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology

3.
Reading and Rollin’
2:16

3.Reading and Rollin’

4.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

4.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

5.
The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
1:06

5.The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind

6.
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
2:50

6.From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon

7.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

7.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

8.
Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
3:32

8.Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves

9.
Brain Freeze: Welcome to the Country's Largest Brain Collection
2:39

9.Brain Freeze: Welcome to the Country's Largest Brain Collection

10.
The Acquired Savant | A Great Big Film
13:42

10.The Acquired Savant | A Great Big Film

11.
Welcome to Driver's Ed ... For Supertankers
2:38

11.Welcome to Driver's Ed ... For Supertankers

12.
The New Face of the Race
2:22

12.The New Face of the Race

13.
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
6:28

13.How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves

14.
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
2:06

14.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

15.
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
3:05

15.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan

16.
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
2:51

16.How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community

17.
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
14:55

17.A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace

18.
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
3:21

18.Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash

19.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

19.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

20.
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
2:42

20.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment

21.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

21.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

22.
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
1:58

22.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI

23.
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
1:13

23.Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th

24.
Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy
3:20

24.Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy

25.
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
3:35

25.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck

This Helmet Uses Neuroscience and AI to Improve Driving

branded

Learn the science behind the mind-reading helmet that’s using neuroscience to improve a driver’s performance on the track. Brain data is fed into an AI, generating insights that inform future driving. Could this be the future of motor sport?

This Great Big Story is by Ford.

Culture
Up Next
branded
Up Next
5:12
Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
Up Next
2:16
Reading and Rollin’
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
1:06
The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
Up Next
2:50
From Football Safety to Neurosurgeon
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
3:32
Searching for Identity: Our Flawed Magnificent Selves
Up Next
2:39
Brain Freeze: Welcome to the Country's Largest Brain Collection
Up Next
13:42
The Acquired Savant | A Great Big Film
Up Next
2:38
Welcome to Driver's Ed ... For Supertankers
Up Next
2:22
The New Face of the Race
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
1:13
Out of the Shadows: A Great Big Film Debuting June 18th
Up Next
3:20
Turning Tragedy Into Life-Saving Advocacy
Up Next
3:35
The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
Related Stories
Up Next
0:30
That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
Up Next
2:25
The Baby Whisperer
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
Up Next
4:20
Cheating Death, Choosing Life: Kite Surfing at 77
Up Next
2:49
Warming the Feet (and Hearts) of Canada’s Homeless
Up Next
1:20
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
Up Next
2:52
The Loch Ness Watchman: Hunting Nessie for a Quarter Century
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:27
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
Up Next
3:20
Giving Back, One Basketball Court at a Time
Up Next
1:10
X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
Up Next
3:30
Exploring Our Dark Sides: A Brief History of the Shadow People
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
2:32
The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
Up Next
2:41
Crafting the Perfect Sound
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
2:08
The Keeper of the Tigris: Protecting Iraq's Ancient River
Up Next
3:04
A Big (Apple) Passion Project: Illustrating New York City's Subway Stations
Up Next
1:14
Slovenia’s Castle in a Cave
Up Next
1:00
Mexico City: Huitaloche Quesadilla
Up Next
2:24
Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
Up Next
2:13
Giant Sculptures Decorate North Dakota’s Enchanted Highway
Up Next
2:13
This Guy Wrote 'Star Wars' (And His First Name Isn't George)
Up Next
3:10
New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology

Recommended Playlists

branded

The Psychology of Performance

2 videos | 2 min

branded

Baby Steps

2 videos | 7 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

Closing the Gap

3 videos | 12 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
14:55
A Field Between | Former CIA Operative Risks Life to Promote Peace
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Russia
Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
1:12
Germany's Oasis for Humanity
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:57
Sharp Cuts, Good Vibes: The Barbershop That Builds Community
Up Next
3:04
More Than Just “Friends”
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
4:14
This Work of Art Changes With Temperature
Up Next
1:57
The Great Escape That Made One Slave an American Hero
Up Next
2:51
The Hotline for Hollywood's Science Nerds
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
2:21
Accelerating the Car of the Future
Up Next
46:31
Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
2:20
The Women Taking on the Macho World of Mariachi
Up Next
2:18
The Healing Properties of South Korea’s Bamboo Salt
Up Next
1:06
Breaking Fast in Egypt
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN