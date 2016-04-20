When in France, Think Small

2.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
Where can you see the Eiffel Tower, Mont Saint-Michel and the Arc de Triomphe, all within mere steps of each other? France, of course—or, to be specific, France Miniature. Located in Élancourt, two hours outside of Paris, France Miniature is a theme park dedicated to the glories of the country, all scaled down to a digestible fun size. The park is outfitted with 117 monuments, each built to 1/30th the size of its larger counterpart. For a tourist on a schedule, France Miniature is the perfect way of exploring the beauty of a nation, all within a single afternoon. Just be warned, photos won’t be to scale.
Location
Élancourt, FranceFull Map
