GBSLogoWithName
Video
Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania

People went wild at Franz Liszt’s concerts. No exaggeration. With his long hair and theatrical style, Liszt played with intensity and passion, revolutionizing the way classical music was performed. And Lisztomania swept across Europe in the 19th century.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Budapest, Spice of Europe.

Profiles

Location

Budapest, Hungary

