Before Beatlemania, Franz Liszt Inspired Lisztomania

2.A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter
3.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
4.This Arizona Pizza Shop Is Home to the World’s Largest Wurlitzer Organ
5.Visiting Ghana with Afrobeats Superstar Fuse ODG
6.Visiting Beethoven’s Birthplace in Bonn, Germany
7.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
8.An Artist Finds Floral Inspiration in Japan
9.A Family of Marionette Makers
10.How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation
11.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
12.How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
13.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
14.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
15.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
16.A Castle of Paper, Turned to Stone
17.How Ólafur Arnalds Creates Music With “Ghost Pianos”
18.Building Extraordinary Pianos
19.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
20.Your Concert Tickets, Bought on the Blockchain
21.A Rock Star’s Unlikely Renaissance
22.The 19th Century Tinder: Welcome To The Racy World of Escort Cards
23.The Music Hall That Algorithms Built
24.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
25.Before Alarm Clocks, There Were ‘Knocker-Uppers’
People went wild at Franz Liszt’s concerts. No exaggeration. With his long hair and theatrical style, Liszt played with intensity and passion, revolutionizing the way classical music was performed. And Lisztomania swept across Europe in the 19th century.
