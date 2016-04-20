Quantcast
Great Big Story
Building Bolivian Identity With Psychedelic Architecture

Freddy Mamani Silvestre invented a bold and distinctive new style of Bolivian architecture. Borrowing from indigenous Aymara culture, his buildings combine bright colors and striking spaceship-like geometry. With his vibrant designs, Mamani is changing the landscape of his home country and empowering his people.

This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Toyota Camry.

Location

El Alto, Bolivia

