Video
France’s Great Chocolate Croissant Debate

A chocolate croissant—is it correct to call it a pain au chocolat or a chocolatine in France? Depends on who you ask. It's a subject of great debate that's been addressed by the French Parliament and President Emmanuel Macron. We went straight to the people who bake these delicious pastries for an answer. But even they can't agree. Nous ne prenons pas parti!

