France’s Great Chocolate Croissant Debate

2.Top Secret Tarts: Guarding Portugal's Culinary National Treasure
3.Unveiling the Secret of Betty Crocker
4.Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
5.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
6.The Fattiest Pastry in Europe
7.Travails of a Traveling Knife Grinder
8.The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years
9.Guatemala’s Food of the Gods
10.Building Harmony in a Bottle of Cognac
11.Graham Crackers Were Invented to Curb Sexual Appetite
12.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
13.The Ultimate Badass Fish
14.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
15.Ujimaa Medics Teaches Chicagoans How to Treat Gunshot Victims
16.Wedding Food for a Cause
17.The Untold Story of the Kool-Aid Man
18.Breaking Fast in Mumbai
19.The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning
20.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
21.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
22.Sketching the Slopes: The Artist Behind Ski Trail Maps
23.Protecting the Future of Florida's Sea Turtles | That's Amazing
24.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
25.New Orleans’ Queen of Creole Cooking
A chocolate croissant—is it correct to call it a pain au chocolat or a chocolatine in France? Depends on who you ask. It’s a subject of great debate that’s been addressed by the French Parliament and President Emmanuel Macron. We went straight to the people who bake these delicious pastries for an answer. But even they can’t agree. Nous ne prenons pas parti!
