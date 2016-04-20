Quantcast
Video
Scouting American Giants for Aussie Rules Football

Every year, the Australian Football League comes to the United States to scout college basketball seniors who are at least 6 feet 7 inches tall. In Aussie rules football, it helps to be tall and athletic, so former basketball players have a distinct advantage. The catch? Most American recruits have never heard of this sport from Down Under. Sport ball!

Location

Los Angeles, CA, USA

