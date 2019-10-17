GBSLogoWithName
Video
From Fashion Model to Sled Dog Musher

Zoya DeNure spent nearly 14 years as a model, but found herself yearning for a different life. Now, she’s mushing dogs in Alaska and training for the Iditarod. DeNure also runs a kennel with her husband, saving dogs from mushers who no longer want them.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Lufthansa.

Location

Delta Junction, Alaska

Full Map
