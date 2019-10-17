2.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
3.The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
4.Decoding a Dog’s Brain
5.Meet the Super Dogs Protecting Mother Earth
6.Exploring Denali National Park With Real American Sled Dogs
7.This Accidental Snow Guardian Tracked Snowfall for 40 Winters
8.Hard Ship | Coming December 1
9.Learning the Ropes With a Family of Alaskan Bell Ringers
10.Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
11.Chasing the Northern Lights for a Living
12.Hard Ship | A Great Big Film
13.Pioneering Our Planet’s Cutting Edge
14.The Risk Takers
15.Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
16.Surreal Worlds Captured in a Snow Globe | That's Amazing
17.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
18.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
19.Grab a Beer on Ice … Literally
20.Growing Snowflakes For Science (And 'Frozen')
21.We're Not In Whoville Anymore: Welcome To Goose Creek Tower
22.Dedicating Their Lives To Sled Dogs
23.Art at Altitude: Snow Murals in the Mountains
24.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
25.The Library That Checks Out Dead Animals
Zoya DeNure spent nearly 14 years as a model, but found herself yearning for a different life. Now, she’s mushing dogs in Alaska and training for the Iditarod. DeNure also runs a kennel with her husband, saving dogs from mushers who no longer want them.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Lufthansa.
Location
Delta Junction, AlaskaFull Map
3 videos | 7 min
3 videos | 11 min
10 videos | 25 min
2 videos | 7 min