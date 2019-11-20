Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
1:06

2.Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker

3.
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
3:10

3.Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores

4.
The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
3:18

4.The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup

5.
How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
6:09

5.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border

6.
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
3:14

6.The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá

7.
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
2:25

7.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave

8.
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
2:56

8.These Super Computers Are Altering Reality

9.
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
2:47

9.How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food

10.
How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
3:17

10.How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy

11.
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
23:52

11.Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2

12.
Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini
2:06

12.Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini

13.
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
4:50

13.Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing

14.
The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
2:01

14.The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis

15.
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
3:31

15.Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?

16.
Sculpting a Future for E-Waste
3:52

16.Sculpting a Future for E-Waste

17.
Woven into the Future
:30

17.Woven into the Future

18.
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
2:58

18.The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'

19.
Explaining the Science of Soil
3:06

19.Explaining the Science of Soil

20.
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
6:37

20.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero

21.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

21.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

22.
Building the World’s Largest Robot
3:11

22.Building the World’s Largest Robot

23.
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
2:51

23.Building the World’s Largest Telescope

24.
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
3:03

24.For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch

25.
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals
4:12

25.How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals

Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs

It costs somewhere between $3,000 and $6,000 to make a traditional fiber socket for a prosthetic limb. Give Dr. Karthikeyan Kandan six plastic bottles, and he can make one for $12. This could be a game changer for people who can’t afford high-end prosthesis.

This Great Big Story was made possible by BASF.

Tech & Science

Location

Leicester, England

Full Map
Up Next
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
1:06
Turning 200 Plastic Bags Into a Bluetooth Speaker
Up Next
3:10
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
Up Next
3:18
The Man Behind the World’s Largest Beach Cleanup
Up Next
6:09
How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
2:25
Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
Up Next
2:56
These Super Computers Are Altering Reality
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
3:17
How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
Up Next
23:52
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 2
Up Next
2:06
Vehicular Vengeance: The Origin of Lamborghini
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:01
The 12-Year-Old Scientist Taking On Flint’s Water Crisis
Up Next
3:31
Why Do You Sneeze in the Sun?
Up Next
3:52
Sculpting a Future for E-Waste
Up Next
:30
Woven into the Future
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
3:06
Explaining the Science of Soil
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:51
Building the World’s Largest Telescope
Up Next
3:03
For Amputees, Reactivating the Sense of Touch
Up Next
4:12
How a Forensics Lab in Oregon Solves Crimes Against Animals

Related Stories

Up Next
1:43
Meet the Voice of the Early Internet
Up Next
3:20
Around the World in 6,856 Birds
Up Next
3:09
How Seagulls and Scientists Made Strides for Pride
Up Next
4:28
Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone
Up Next
1:57
The Inventor of Cruise Control Couldn’t See
Up Next
3:25
This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
Up Next
3:49
Island of One: The Keeper of the Lighthouse
Up Next
2:54
How Your Tattoos Can Live on After You're Dead
Up Next
2:29
Spreading Joy With Stop-Motion Claymations Inspired by ‘Clash of Clans’
Up Next
21:55
Operation Ice: Melting the Heart of Man
Up Next
1:01
Paris: Cordon Bleu Rolls
Up Next
1:58
The Double Life of the Treasure Farmer
Up Next
3:47
The Data Detective: One Doctor's Quest To Fix Cesarean Sections
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
4:05
Slime and Secrets With ‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers
Up Next
2:10
Magic In The Icy Stream: Fly Fishing In Iceland's Glacial Rivers
glass, glass artist, Murano, Venice, Italy, tradition, crystal, Japanese, craft, oven, artist
Up Next
3:10
The Japanese Glass Artist Inspired by Water
Up Next
1:44
This Woman Saved The Icelandic Goat
Up Next
4:10
The Lost Art of Playing Glass
cheese, yak, yak cheese, nepal, himalayas, milk, dairy
Up Next
3:06
Making Nepal’s Chhurpi, the Hardest Cheese in the World
Up Next
2:30
These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
Up Next
1:20
Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
Up Next
4:23
The Step Team Building an Unbeatable Legacy
Up Next
00:59
Miami: Smash Donut
Up Next
41:10
The Risk Takers

Recommended Playlists

Problem Solvers

2 videos | 2 min

This One’s for Bicycle Lovers

20 videos | 69 min

Behind the Magic

15 videos | 45 min

The Vegas Less Traveled

3 videos | 10 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
23:09
Racing to a World Record in a Fighter Plane
Up Next
2:55
The NASA Engineer Making STEM Sing
Up Next
3:14
The Sustainable Homes of Bogotá
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:43
Bike, Hike, Dive for Science
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
4:50
Capturing Lightning in a Frame | That’s Amazing
Up Next
2:28
In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
Up Next
:30
Woven into the Future
Up Next
3:17
The Road to Invention
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
1:14
Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
Up Next
2:05
The Ocean's Nightlight
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
21:20
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 4
Up Next
24:53
Cracking the Code of Cicada 3301 | EPISODE 1
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
1:54
The Awesome Second Lives of Billboards
Up Next
2:42
Helping Tibetan Youth Find Their Wings
Up Next
2:58
The Fire That Inspired 'Smoke on The Water'
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:04
The Role of a Lifetime: Playing the Same Character for 60 Years

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN