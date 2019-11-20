Turning Plastic Water Bottles Into Prosthetic Limbs

It costs somewhere between $3,000 and $6,000 to make a traditional fiber socket for a prosthetic limb. Give Dr. Karthikeyan Kandan six plastic bottles, and he can make one for $12. This could be a game changer for people who can’t afford high-end prosthesis.



