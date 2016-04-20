Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

3.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

4.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

5.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

6.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

7.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

8.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

8.China’s City of Canals

9.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

10.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

10.The Volcano That Burns Blue

11.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

12.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

13.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

14.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

15.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

16.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

17.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

18.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

19.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

20.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

21.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

22.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

23.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

24.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

24.The Art of Fishing With Birds

25.
The Chili Cutters of China
2:16

25.The Chili Cutters of China

26.
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
1:55

26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Full Body Armor Can't Protect This Armadillo from Humans

This is Ping, a three-banded armadillo. Ping protects himself with the boney plates that make up his shell. Unlike other armadillo species, this guy can roll himself into a near-perfect sphere when threatened. Native to central South America, these armadillos cannot protect themselves from the threat of human encroachment and illegal poachers.

Read more on Wikipedia

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Related Stories
Up Next
1:07
A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
Up Next
1:12
Meet the Biggest and Bluest Parrot in the World
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
1:32
The Abandoned Whaling Station Nature Reclaimed
Up Next
1:16
The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
Up Next
1:14
Meet the World’s Largest Porcupine
Up Next
1:17
This “Giraffe Cat” Faces an Uncertain Future
Up Next
1:03
America's Longest Snake Slithers for Cover
Up Next
1:18
An Eagle with Super Human Strength
Up Next
1:15
Australia’s Wild Dog: A Cultural Symbol on the Brink
Up Next
1:08
This Big-Billed Toucan Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
1:22
This Tasmanian Devil Is No Looney Tunes Character
Up Next
1:14
Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?
Up Next
1:11
This Pint-Sized Parrot Has a Big Personality
Up Next
1:13
This Sun-Loving Chuckwalla Is Feeling the Heat From Invasive Species
Up Next
1:17
This Apex Predator Needs a Roaring Comeback
Up Next
1:28
The. Two. Toed. Sloth. Is. Actually. An. Excellent. Swimmer.
Up Next
1:08
The Majesty of Africa’s Largest Owl
Up Next
1:13
Hard Times for Roughnecks: The Critically Endangered Hooded Vulture
Up Next
1:15
Strong, Swift, Sharp: The Powerful Golden Eagle
Up Next
1:26
Monogamous Swingers: Pileated Gibbons Hang Together
Up Next
1:11
Soaring Above the Clouds With the King of the Andes
Up Next
1:14
The Giant Garter Snake May Be Venomous, but It Won’t Hurt You
Up Next
1:08
A Tiny Golden Frog as Rare as It Is Small
Up Next
1:13
A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future

Recommended Playlists

Great Big Story on Instagram

180 videos | 585 min

In Pursuit Of

4 videos | 13 min

Ichigo Ichie

8 videos | 23 min

Dreaming of Africa

2 videos | 5 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN