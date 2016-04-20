Portland’s Godfather of Soul

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Small Digs, Big Sound
2:54

2.Small Digs, Big Sound

3.
The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey
2:54

3.The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey

4.
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
4:45

4.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive

5.
The Secret Record Label Within Waffle House
2:34

5.The Secret Record Label Within Waffle House

6.
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
6:37

6.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s

7.
Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights
46:31

7.Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights

8.
A Record-Breaking Collection
2:45

8.A Record-Breaking Collection

9.
The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
3:04

9.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”

10.
Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
17:02

10.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage

11.
No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
3:11

11.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot

12.
A Family in the Business of Beats
2:56

12.A Family in the Business of Beats

13.
This Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori Language
18:22

13.This Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori Language

14.
The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
2:54

14.The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry

15.
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
5:36

15.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music

16.
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
3:39

16.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats

17.
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
2:36

17.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation

18.
Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
3:25

18.Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist

19.
Hip-Hop and Horses
2:52

19.Hip-Hop and Horses

20.
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
3:20

20.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight

21.
Playing the World’s Largest Flutes
3:03

21.Playing the World’s Largest Flutes

22.
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
3:36

22.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd

23.
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
2:40

23.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth

24.
Making Beats to Save the Environment
2:47

24.Making Beats to Save the Environment

25.
Dancing for Freedom
2:49

25.Dancing for Freedom

Portland’s Godfather of Soul

Over the course of his 40 years as an R&B musician, Ural Thomas has shared the stage with the likes of Mick Jagger, Otis Redding and James Brown. But instead of taking his talents to New York or Los Angeles, Thomas stayed true to his native Portland, Oregon, becoming a legendary figure within the city’s blues scene.

Offbeat & Fun
Culture
Profiles

Location

Portland, OR, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:54
Small Digs, Big Sound
Up Next
2:54
The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey
Up Next
4:45
Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
Up Next
2:34
The Secret Record Label Within Waffle House
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Up Next
46:31
Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights
Up Next
2:45
A Record-Breaking Collection
Up Next
3:04
The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
Up Next
17:02
Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
Up Next
3:11
No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
Up Next
2:56
A Family in the Business of Beats
Alien Weaponry: How a New Zealand Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori La
Up Next
18:22
This Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori Language
Up Next
2:54
The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
5:36
How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
3:25
Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
Up Next
2:52
Hip-Hop and Horses
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
Up Next
3:03
Playing the World’s Largest Flutes
Up Next
3:36
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
Up Next
2:40
Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
Up Next
2:47
Making Beats to Save the Environment
Up Next
2:49
Dancing for Freedom

Related Stories

Up Next
4:10
The Lost Art of Playing Glass
Up Next
4:55
A Master of Forgotten Music
Up Next
4:38
A Rock Star’s Unlikely Renaissance
Up Next
2:48
When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi
Up Next
3:58
Enchanting the Internet With Funk and a Fiddle
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:11
The Man Making Hasidic Music Pop
Up Next
3:10
Meet the Man Bringing Hip-Hop to the Deaf
Up Next
1:34
The Music Hall That Algorithms Built
Up Next
2:48
At This Harlem Apartment, Live Jazz Every Sunday
Up Next
2:52
Life Where Lights Go Out
Up Next
16:05
Riding 170 mph ... On a Bicycle
Up Next
2:22
Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms
Up Next
3:28
Meet the Voice of Winnie the Pooh … and Tigger, Too!
Up Next
3:17
Finding Peace and Unity on the Softball Field
india, boat, river, snake boat
Up Next
3:05
Crafting India’s 120-Foot-Long Snake Boats
Up Next
1:31
Party in a Can: The Story of Silly String
Up Next
2:04
The Sultan Of Squeezeboxes: New York City’s Last Accordion Repairman
Up Next
1:09
Breaking Fast in Iran
Up Next
1:43
Meet the Voice of the Early Internet
Up Next
1:28
The. Two. Toed. Sloth. Is. Actually. An. Excellent. Swimmer.
Up Next
3:18
The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
Bonn, Germany Is Celebrating Beethoven’s Birthday with a Citywide Light Installation
Up Next
1:00
Celebrating Beethoven’s Birthday with a Citywide Light Installation
Up Next
2:49
The Wee Welsh Town of Weird Sports
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes

Recommended Playlists

Play Her Way

5 videos | 14 min

Barrier-Breaking Women

14 videos | 43 min

These Sandwiches Are Superb

15 videos | 26 min

Ready Player One?

8 videos | 20 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
1:27
Welcome to the Beautiful City of Paris ... China
Up Next
7:21
Exploring Hamburg’s Elaborate Miniature Wonderland
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
2:32
Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Up Next
1:31
Here's the Unexpected History of Brunch
Up Next
1:45
Welcome to Aviation High School
Up Next
2:24
Battle of the Alpine Horns
Up Next
1:42
The Buddhist Monk Who Saved His Temple
Up Next
1:24
Russian Generals Loved Clear Cola
Up Next
2:56
Racing Sidecar with the Motocross Bros
Up Next
3:25
Twist It Like Troy
Up Next
2:27
Man-Made Lava for Explosive Experiments
Up Next
4:19
Farming Under the Sea
Up Next
1:47
Becoming King of the Lionfish to Save the Ocean
Up Next
1:38
The Day Popcorn Was Banned at the Movies
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
1:33
Walk 'Til You Drop: The Story Behind Sports Betting
Up Next
1:57
Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate
Everything You Wanted to Know About Animal Farts
Up Next
3:48
Everything You Wanted to Know About Animal Farts
Up Next
1:53
The Virtuoso of the Toy Piano
Atlas Studios, the Moroccan Desert Where ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Gladiator’ Were Filmed
Up Next
1:27
One of the World’s Largest Film Studios Is in This Moroccan Desert
Up Next
1:34
California’s Legendary Hearst Castle
Up Next
3:21
Found Sounds: Making Instruments From Trash
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
16:47
Just Add Water | A Great Big Film

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.