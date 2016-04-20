Portland’s Godfather of Soul

2.Small Digs, Big Sound
3.The Hindu Bagpipers of New Jersey
4.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
5.The Secret Record Label Within Waffle House
6.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
7.Bright Lights and Honky Tonk Nights
8.A Record-Breaking Collection
9.The Musical Genius Behind the “Friends” Theme Also Wrote “September”
10.Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
11.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
12.A Family in the Business of Beats
13.This Metal Band Is Out to Save the Ancient Maori Language
14.The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
15.How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music
16.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
17.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
18.Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
19.Hip-Hop and Horses
20.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
21.Playing the World’s Largest Flutes
22.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
23.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
24.Making Beats to Save the Environment
25.Dancing for Freedom
Over the course of his 40 years as an R&B musician, Ural Thomas has shared the stage with the likes of Mick Jagger, Otis Redding and James Brown. But instead of taking his talents to New York or Los Angeles, Thomas stayed true to his native Portland, Oregon, becoming a legendary figure within the city’s blues scene.
