Video
Surreal Worlds Captured in a Snow Globe | That's Amazing

Inspired by nature and the elements, snow globe artists Walter Martin and Paloma Muñoz have drawn people into their surreal world of winter wonder for 15 years. The couple puts a modern twist on an age-old craft, producing poetic and custom works of art. Prepare to marvel at their striking miniature scenes.

Tune in to "That's Amazing" every Sunday at 9 pm on The Weather Channel.

Offbeat & Fun
Profiles

Location

Milford, PA 18337, USA

Full Map
