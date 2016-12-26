'Paul's Boots' | Dare You To Not Cry Award

We all have dreams. Paul’s was to hike the Appalachian Trail. But Paul passed away before he could make his dream come true. But that’s not the end of his story. Paul left behind three pairs of hiking boots and a backpack packed for his dream hike: the 2,189-mile Appalachian Trail. Paul’s wife, M’Lynn, had an idea for a parting gift for her husband: “How good would it be,” she asked, “for his boots to make the journey even if Paul could not?” This is the story of how one simple idea launched an incredible journey.