'Paul's Boots' | Dare You To Not Cry Award

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
1:30

2.Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone

3.
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
1:07

3.Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop

4.
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
3:51

4.Climbing Great Heights for Honey

5.
This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
1:04

5.This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home

6.
Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend
2:29

6.Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend

7.
The 2016 Great Big Awards
0:15

7.The 2016 Great Big Awards

8.
'The Color of Reality' | Art as Impact Award
5:42

8.'The Color of Reality' | Art as Impact Award

9.
'Arctic Free Diving Helped Save Her Leg' | Wish We Made This Award
3:47

9.'Arctic Free Diving Helped Save Her Leg' | Wish We Made This Award

10.
Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
2:11

10.Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award

11.
Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
2:55

11.Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award

12.
'The Piccards' | Dare to Go Big Award
1:31

12.'The Piccards' | Dare to Go Big Award

13.
Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis
2:48

13.Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis

14.
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
2:38

14.Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak

15.
One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji
4:17

15.One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji

16.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

16.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

17.
A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions
2:05

17.A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions

18.
This Elusive Gecko Hides in Plain Sight
1:55

18.This Elusive Gecko Hides in Plain Sight

19.
This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
3:20

19.This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of

20.
Caring for Ukraine’s Forgotten Zoo
2:49

20.Caring for Ukraine’s Forgotten Zoo

21.
The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
4:00

21.The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source

22.
Keep on Rocking in the Arab World
1:56

22.Keep on Rocking in the Arab World

23.
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
2:17

23.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals

24.
From Bottom-Dweller To Status Symbol: The Story Of The Lobster
1:24

24.From Bottom-Dweller To Status Symbol: The Story Of The Lobster

25.
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
2:42

25.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes

'Paul's Boots' | Dare You To Not Cry Award

We all have dreams. Paul’s was to hike the Appalachian Trail. But Paul passed away before he could make his dream come true. But that’s not the end of his story. Paul left behind three pairs of hiking boots and a backpack packed for his dream hike: the 2,189-mile Appalachian Trail. Paul’s wife, M’Lynn, had an idea for a parting gift for her husband: “How good would it be,” she asked, “for his boots to make the journey even if Paul could not?” This is the story of how one simple idea launched an incredible journey.

Up Next
Up Next
1:30
Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
Up Next
1:07
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
Up Next
3:51
Climbing Great Heights for Honey
Up Next
1:04
This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
Up Next
2:29
Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend
Up Next
0:15
The 2016 Great Big Awards
Up Next
5:42
'The Color of Reality' | Art as Impact Award
Up Next
3:47
'Arctic Free Diving Helped Save Her Leg' | Wish We Made This Award
Up Next
2:11
Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
Up Next
2:55
Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
Up Next
1:31
'The Piccards' | Dare to Go Big Award
Up Next
2:48
Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis
Up Next
2:38
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
Up Next
4:17
One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
2:05
A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions
Up Next
1:55
This Elusive Gecko Hides in Plain Sight
Café Lota Serves Regional Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
Up Next
3:20
This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
Up Next
2:49
Caring for Ukraine’s Forgotten Zoo
Up Next
4:00
The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
Up Next
1:56
Keep on Rocking in the Arab World
Up Next
2:17
Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
Up Next
1:24
From Bottom-Dweller To Status Symbol: The Story Of The Lobster
Up Next
2:42
Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes

Related Stories

Up Next
6:50
This School on a Bus Is Bringing Education to Everyone
Up Next
5:10
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
Up Next
3:16
How Alan Alda Is Helping Scientists Translate Jargon
Up Next
8:35
This Self-Taught Violinist Has an Ear for the Experimental
Up Next
3:13
These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
Up Next
1:03
This Smartly-Dressed Lemur Is Critically Endangered
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
0:55
The Cuban Crocodile Crawls To Coexist
Up Next
2:36
Viking Of The Suburbs: Life At 6’8, 400LBS
How Solar Farms are Helping Bees in England
Up Next
3:42
How Solar Farms are Helping Bees in England
Up Next
2:40
Discovering and Rediscovering Asia’s Longest Cave
Up Next
3:18
Keeping Martin Luther King Jr.’s Dream Alive
Up Next
3:01
Must Love Bugs
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
Up Next
2:34
Zsolnay Tile Brightens Budapest’s Skyline
Up Next
3:34
How Ta’u Pupu’a Went From the NFL to the Opera
Up Next
1:08
Introducing “The Brave”
Up Next
1:39
Meet Wikipedia's Resident Paleoartist
Up Next
3:58
Radio Free Orca: A Broadcast for World Peace
Up Next
2:57
What If Walls Actually Listened?
Up Next
2:39
Mending Memories at the Doll Hospital
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
2:12
The World’s Cutest ‘Pre-School’
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
2:36
How ‘Green Screen Grandma’ Made a Splash on YouTube
Up Next
3:14
Discovering Life Under Antarctica’s Ice

Recommended Playlists

latin america, peru, mexico, bolivia, argentina, chile, costa rica, ecuador, costa rica, cuba, dominicana

Stories from Latin America

63 videos | 161 min

Stories That’ll Give You a Sugar Rush

28 videos | 59 min

A Great Big Decade

3 videos | 12 min

Art of Cold

3 videos | 13 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN