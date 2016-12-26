'Paul's Boots' | Dare You To Not Cry Award

2.Madagascar’s Eerie Forest of Stone
3.Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
4.Climbing Great Heights for Honey
5.This Little Salamander Is Losing Its Home
6.Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend
7.The 2016 Great Big Awards
8.'The Color of Reality' | Art as Impact Award
9.'Arctic Free Diving Helped Save Her Leg' | Wish We Made This Award
10.Planet Earth II's 'Iguana Chased by Snakes' | Best Use of Iguanas and Snakes Award
11.Bomba Estéreo's 'Soy Yo' | Defiant in Training Award
12.'The Piccards' | Dare to Go Big Award
13.Taking on Hawaii’s Plant Extinction Crisis
14.Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
15.One Artist’s Audacious Pursuit of Traditional Korean Hanji
16.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
17.A Braver Man than You: Diving the Waves with Wild Sea Lions
18.This Elusive Gecko Hides in Plain Sight
19.This Café Serves Indian Food You’ve Never Heard Of
20.Caring for Ukraine’s Forgotten Zoo
21.The Disease Detectives Stop Outbreaks at Their Source
22.Keep on Rocking in the Arab World
23.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
24.From Bottom-Dweller To Status Symbol: The Story Of The Lobster
25.Riding the Dunes in Dubai’s Electric Dirt Bikes
We all have dreams. Paul’s was to hike the Appalachian Trail. But Paul passed away before he could make his dream come true. But that’s not the end of his story. Paul left behind three pairs of hiking boots and a backpack packed for his dream hike: the 2,189-mile Appalachian Trail. Paul’s wife, M’Lynn, had an idea for a parting gift for her husband: “How good would it be,” she asked, “for his boots to make the journey even if Paul could not?” This is the story of how one simple idea launched an incredible journey.
