This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe

The House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a wild place. Open the door to the refrigerator, and step right into another dimension full of secret passages, surreal objects and out-of-this-world experiences. The Seligs used to live in this Victorian mansion, but they disappeared after conducting a forbidden experiment. That’s the backstory behind this 20,000-square-foot immersive art exhibit constructed inside a former bowling alley. It’s the work of Meow Wolf, a group of radical artists who make art with no rules.
