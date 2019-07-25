GBSLogoWithName
This Might Be the Trippiest House in Santa Fe

branded

The House of Eternal Return in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a wild place. Open the door to the refrigerator, and step right into another dimension full of secret passages, surreal objects and out-of-this-world experiences. The Seligs used to live in this Victorian mansion, but they disappeared after conducting a forbidden experiment. That’s the backstory behind this 20,000-square-foot immersive art exhibit constructed inside a former bowling alley. It’s the work of Meow Wolf, a group of radical artists who make art with no rules.

This Great Big Story was made by GEICO.

Profiles

Location

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Full Map
