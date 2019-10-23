GBSLogoWithName
The Family Making Gruyère in the Swiss Alps for Centuries

Alexandre Murith’s family has been making gruyère d’alpage in Switzerland for five generations, and there is an art to producing this cheese with a hard texture and no holes. While regular gruyère is made year-round, gruyère d’alpage is only made from May through October. That’s when the cows are allowed to graze freely in the mountains, nibbling on wildflowers. Once the cows are milked, the Murith family’s gruyère d’alpage is made in a traditional manner with no processing, and each wheel is aged for several months. Join us in the Swiss Alps for a lesson in cheesemaking.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Gruyeres, Switzerland

