Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries

From the 19-ton Savoyarde at the Sacré-Coeur in Paris to replicas of the Liberty Bell that can be found all over the United States, the Paccard family has been making bells since 1796. There are currently three generations of Paccards working side-by-side at the Paccard Fonderie des Cloches in Annecy, France. It’s hard, physical labor. But the Paccards, including 16-year-old Clement, are dedicated to keeping this tradition alive. We visit one of the last remaining bell foundries in the world to see how the Paccards make bronze bells and tune them to perfection.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.