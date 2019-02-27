GBSLogoWithName
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians

Gargantuan luau dinners and Hawaiian pizza have nothing to do with authentic Hawaiian cuisine. Originally a simple diet based around root starches and fish, chefs in Hawaii are combating clichés and crafting Hawaiian menus that are more in harmony with those of their ancestors. Mark “Gooch” Noguchi is one such chef. Join him as he fishes with food practitioners and rediscovers the food of Hawaii’s past.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Kaneohe, HI 96744, USA

