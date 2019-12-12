Visiting 5 of Seoul’s Iconic Neighborhoods

2.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
Seoul is known as the City of the Future for good reason. South Korea’s capital has transformed into a modern, high-tech megalopolis in the last couple of decades. But old Seoul still exists, and it’s worth finding. In the Seoul installment of our “City Roots” series, we’re visiting the historic neighborhood of Bukchon Hanok, we’re basking in the serenity of the iconic Bongeunsa Temple, and we’re enjoying a fun night out on Euljiro Alley. A tour of the Korean Stone Art Museum and Huwon Secret Garden are on the agenda, too.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
